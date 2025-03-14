Is Tiger Woods dating Donald Trump Jr’s ex-wife Vanessa? Reports explored

Tiger Woods have been reportedly dating Donald Trump Jr’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump. The alleged relationship was first reported by The Daily Mail. Following this, People magazine claimed to ‘confirm’ it with a source close to the Trump family.

Ad

According to the People’s source, Tiger has been ‘secretly dating’ Vanessa for several months now. The insider also claimed that Trump Jr. is ‘cool’ with the pair’s relationship. It is pertinent to note that speculations first came to be after Vanessa and daughter Kai Trump were spotted at The Genesis Invitational and TGL matches in recent weeks. Kai, who is a pro golfer, was also spotted with Woods at several occasions.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vanessa and Donald Jr’s 12-year marriage ended in 2018 when she filed for divorce. Notably, the 47-year-old shares five children with her ex-husband, namely Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. According to reports, all children are aware of their mother and 49-year-old Woods’ relationship. For the unversed, Tiger was married to ex-wife Elin Nordegren and share two children, Charlie and Sam. It remains unclear if they knew about the alleged relationship.

Ad

It is pertinent to note that Vanessa has reportedly been spending a majority of their time in Florida along with daughter Kai. Earlier in August, the 17-year-old golfer committed to play for the University of Miami, Golfweek reported. Following this, Woods was spotted multiple times with her, including at TGL. McIlroy, Woods’ business partner at TGL, has also featured on Kai’s YouTube channel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier on February 20, Tiger Woods was honored at the White House by President Donald Trump as part of the Black History Month reception. It is also claimed the 15x major champion played a big part in organizing the recent PGA Tour-PIF meeting with President Trump. The golfer’s relationship dynamic with the newly-elected President seem good at the time.

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren’s split

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010. The then-world No. 1 golfer split with the Swede after the infamous sex scandal news broke out. Nordegren, a former model, issued a statement confirming the divorce just months after the news broke. The marriage was dissolved at the Bay County Circuit Court in Florida when son Charlie Woods was a one-year-old.

Ad

Despite the loud nature of the divorce case, the joint statement released by Woods and Nordegren through their lawyers didn’t reveal any details of any monetary settlement. The statement revealed the two parents had shared custody of their two young children.

The statement, posted on Tiger Woods’ website in 2010, read:

“We are sad that our marriage is over and we wish each other the very best for the future.”

Ad

It is pertinent to note that the then-14 major championship winner faced severe heat after the sex scandal broke. According to reports, Tiger Woods lost up to $35 million in sponsorship revenue over allegations that surfaced in late November and December about his alleged affairs with several women.

The revelations came to light after the golfer was involved in a bizarre middle-of-the-night car accident at the couple's luxury Florida home. Nordegren later told police she smashed the car's back window with a golf club to get him out after the accident.

In February, Woods issued a public apology for cheating on his wife. He said he was “unfaithful” and underwent therapy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback