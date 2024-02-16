Is Tiger Woods the oldest player on The Genesis Invitational 2024 field? Top PGA Tour golfers’ age explored

Tiger Woods is the oldest PGA Tour golfer playing at The Genesis Invitational 2024. He turned 48 in December 2023. Born on December 30, 1975, Woods has been playing professional golf since 1996.
Woods is the host of The Genesis Invitational and is a part of the field this week. The American shot one over par in the opening round and tied for 49th place.
Nick Dunlap is the youngest golfer playing at The Genesis Invitational. Born on December 23, 2003, Dunlap is just 20 years old. It is his second tournament as a professional golfer. Dunlap turned pro in January 2024 after winning The American Express.
Lucas Glover is also one of the oldest players on the PGA Tour playing this week. He is 44 years old. Former World No. 1 Adam Scott, who is 43 years old, is also playing at The Genesis Invitational.
What is the age of the golfers playing at The Genesis Invitational 2024?
Here are the ages of all the 71 golfers playing at The Genesis Invitational 2024:
- Byeong Hun An - 32 years
- Ludvig Åberg - 24 years
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 29 years
- Keegan Bradley - 37 years
- Sam Burns - 27 years
- Patrick Cantlay - 31 years
- Wyndham Clark - 30 years
- Eric Cole - 35 years
- Corey Conners - 32 years
- Cam Davis - 28 years
- Jason Day - 36 years
- Nick Dunlap - 20 years
- Harris English - 34 years
- Tony Finau - 34 years
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 29 years
- Tommy Fleetwood - 33 years
- Rickie Fowler - 35 years
- Lucas Glover - 44 years
- Ben Griffin - 27 years
- Emiliano Grillo - 31 years
- Adam Hadwin - 36 years
- Nick Hardy - 28 years
- Brian Harman - 37 years
- Russell Henley - 34 years
- Lee Hodges - 28 years
- Tom Hoge - 34 years
- Nicolai Højgaard - 22 years
- Max Homa - 33 years
- Beau Hossler - 28 years
- Viktor Hovland - 26 years
- Mackenzie Hughes - 33 years
- Sungjae Im - 25 years
- Stephan Jaeger - 34 years
- Chase Johnson - 28 years
- Si Woo Kim - 28 years
- Tom Kim - 21 years
- Chris Kirk - 38 years
- Kurt Kitayama - 31 years
- Jake Knapp - 29 years
- Matt Kuchar - 45 years
- Luke List - 39 years
- Hideki Matsuyama - 31 years
- Denny McCarthy - 30 years
- Rory McIlroy - 34 years
- Taylor Montgomery - 29 years
- Taylor Moore - 30 years
- Collin Morikawa - 27 years
- Grayson Murray - 30 years
- J.T. Poston - 30 years
- Seamus Power - 36 years
- Andrew Putnam - 35 years
- Patrick Rodgers - 31 years
- Sam Ryder - 34 years
- Xander Schauffele - 30 years
- Scottie Scheffler - 27 years
- Adam Schenk - 32 years
- Adam Scott - 43 years
- Alex Smalley - 27 years
- J.J. Spaun - 33 years
- Jordan Spieth - 30 years
- Sepp Straka - 30 years
- Adam Svensson - 30 years
- Nick Taylor - 35 years
- Sahith Theegala - 26 years
- Justin Thomas - 30 years
- Brendon Todd - 38 years
- Gary Woodland - 39 years
- Tiger Woods - 48 years
- Cameron Young - 26 years
- Kevin Yu -25 years
- Will Zalatoris 27 years