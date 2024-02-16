Is Tiger Woods the oldest player on The Genesis Invitational 2024 field? Top PGA Tour golfers’ age explored

Tiger Woods is the oldest PGA Tour golfer playing at The Genesis Invitational 2024. He turned 48 in December 2023. Born on December 30, 1975, Woods has been playing professional golf since 1996.

Woods is the host of The Genesis Invitational and is a part of the field this week. The American shot one over par in the opening round and tied for 49th place.

Nick Dunlap is the youngest golfer playing at The Genesis Invitational. Born on December 23, 2003, Dunlap is just 20 years old. It is his second tournament as a professional golfer. Dunlap turned pro in January 2024 after winning The American Express.

Lucas Glover is also one of the oldest players on the PGA Tour playing this week. He is 44 years old. Former World No. 1 Adam Scott, who is 43 years old, is also playing at The Genesis Invitational.

What is the age of the golfers playing at The Genesis Invitational 2024?

Here are the ages of all the 71 golfers playing at The Genesis Invitational 2024:

Byeong Hun An - 32 years

Ludvig Åberg - 24 years

Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 29 years

Keegan Bradley - 37 years

Sam Burns - 27 years

Patrick Cantlay - 31 years

Wyndham Clark - 30 years

Eric Cole - 35 years

Corey Conners - 32 years

Cam Davis - 28 years

Jason Day - 36 years

Nick Dunlap - 20 years

Harris English - 34 years

Tony Finau - 34 years

Matt Fitzpatrick - 29 years

Tommy Fleetwood - 33 years

Rickie Fowler - 35 years

Lucas Glover - 44 years

Ben Griffin - 27 years

Emiliano Grillo - 31 years

Adam Hadwin - 36 years

Nick Hardy - 28 years

Brian Harman - 37 years

Russell Henley - 34 years

Lee Hodges - 28 years

Tom Hoge - 34 years

Nicolai Højgaard - 22 years

Max Homa - 33 years

Beau Hossler - 28 years

Viktor Hovland - 26 years

Mackenzie Hughes - 33 years

Sungjae Im - 25 years

Stephan Jaeger - 34 years

Chase Johnson - 28 years

Si Woo Kim - 28 years

Tom Kim - 21 years

Chris Kirk - 38 years

Kurt Kitayama - 31 years

Jake Knapp - 29 years

Matt Kuchar - 45 years

Luke List - 39 years

Hideki Matsuyama - 31 years

Denny McCarthy - 30 years

Rory McIlroy - 34 years

Taylor Montgomery - 29 years

Taylor Moore - 30 years

Collin Morikawa - 27 years

Grayson Murray - 30 years

J.T. Poston - 30 years

Seamus Power - 36 years

Andrew Putnam - 35 years

Patrick Rodgers - 31 years

Sam Ryder - 34 years

Xander Schauffele - 30 years

Scottie Scheffler - 27 years

Adam Schenk - 32 years

Adam Scott - 43 years

Alex Smalley - 27 years

J.J. Spaun - 33 years

Jordan Spieth - 30 years

Sepp Straka - 30 years

Adam Svensson - 30 years

Nick Taylor - 35 years

Sahith Theegala - 26 years

Justin Thomas - 30 years

Brendon Todd - 38 years

Gary Woodland - 39 years

Tiger Woods - 48 years

Cameron Young - 26 years

Kevin Yu -25 years

Will Zalatoris 27 years