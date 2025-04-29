Is Tiger Woods playing in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025? Schedule explored

Tiger Woods will not play at this week's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. He has not played in any official PGA Tour events this year. He was initially preparing to play at the Genesis Invitational but withdrew following his mother's death.

Fans then expected the American golfer to play at the year's first Major, The Masters Tournament. But before the event on March 12, he revealed in his post on X that he had undergone surgery after rupturing his left Achilles. Since then, he has been on a break.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.

'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken. I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support," Tiger Woods tweeted.

The 15-time Major winner has not provided any update on his schedule. However, in the previous few seasons, he has limited his outings to the Majors and is thus expected to play at the 2025 PGA Championship, in which he played last year. The second Major of the year will be held from May 15 to 18 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Has Tiger Woods ever won the Byron Nelson Championship?

Tiger Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events in his career, and the Byron Nelson Championship is one of the titles he clinched in the initial days of his professional career. He started playing as a professional in 1996, and just the next year, in 1997, he won the Byron Nelson Championship. The tournament was called the GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic, and he registered a two-stroke win over Lee Rinker.

Woods' last PGA Tour win came in 2019 at the Zozo Championship, where he won by three strokes over Hideki Matsuyama.

The Byron Nelson Championship is a regular PGA Tour event, and it will start with its first round on Thursday, May 1. It is a four-day event and will have its final on Sunday, May 4. Some top-ranked players in this year's field include Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Gary Woodland, and Nick Dunlap.

