Is Tiger Woods playing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship? Availability explored

Tiger Woods is not playing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 49-year-old remains away from the playing field after undergoing surgery for a torn Achilles sustained earlier in the year. The 15-time major champion remains in rehabilitation in his Jupiter home.Woods' last big appearance came at The Open Championship 2024, where he missed cut. For the unversed, Woods is yet to play a PGA Tour event in 2025. His playing schedule was limited to TGL matches and the Seminole Pro-Member event between January and March. Owing to this, the former World No.1 has stumbled down in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and currently sits 1675. He is also unranked in the FedExCup standings, deeming him ineligible for the playoff event's 70-man field. Interestingly, the ace golfer was set to make his first PGA Tour outing of the season in February, with the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. However, he was forced to pull out of the contest following the death of his mother. The ace golfer did arrive at the event on Sunday to award Ludvig Aberg his second Tour trophy.Speaking at the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods said:"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my mom's passing." Tiger Woods hinted at making appearances later on in the year. While spending time in the commentary booth at Genesis Invitational, the ace golfer revealed his wish to "play some of the bigger events" going forward. However, he went on to skip all events he is exempt to, including the Masters and PGA Championship. For the unversed, the Grand Slam holder's US Open exemption expired in 2023 and he wasn't on the roster for a USGA invite this year.Tiger Woods' 2024 season exploredIt is noteworthy that Tiger Woods was granted a 'Lifetime Achievement Exemption' by the PGA Tour in 2024 which allows him a berth at all Signature Events. The legendary golfer, who's last major win came in 2019 when he won the Masters, appeared in all four major championships in 2024.The ace golfer, having been sidelined with injury, made his season debut The Genesis Invitational at Riviera. However, he was forced to withdraw from the competition citing pain after carding a 72 in the opening round. He returned to the Masters in April. The five-time champion of the contest carded rounds of 73-72-82-77 to finish solo-60th on the leaderboard. He earned $44,400 for the effort, his last biggest paycheck on the tour.Woods failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship after rounds of 72-77. He had similar fate at the U.S. Open despite entering the field on a special USGA invitation. He crashed out of the Pinehurst contest with round of 74-73. He worst outing of the year came at The Open, where he carded rounds of 79-77 to exit the Royal Troon course on Friday.Tiger Woods is most likely to make his traditional appearance at the PNC Championship in December with son Charlie.