  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Tiger Woods
  • Is Tiger Woods playing the Memorial Tournament 2025? Availability explored

Is Tiger Woods playing the Memorial Tournament 2025? Availability explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 28, 2025 03:54 GMT
GOLF: Memorial Tournament-Final Round - Source: Imagn
Tiger Woods poses with the trophy after winning the Memorial Tournament 2009 (Image Source: Imagn)

Tiger Woods will miss the Memorial Tournament 2025, the upcoming stop on the PGA Tour. The veteran golfer continues to recover from recent surgery and remains sidelined following an Achilles injury earlier this year.

Ad

The Memorial Tournament 2025 is scheduled for Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The field will be star-studded, with top stars competing for the $20 million purse.

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods ruptured his Achilles while ramping up his practice in preparation for the season. Following this, he underwent immediate surgery that forced him to pull out of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

The Memorial Tournament will feature 72 players competing over the next four days. Besides Tiger Woods, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has also opted out of the Muirfield event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the full field for the Memorial Tournament:

  1. Joe Highsmith
  2. Brandt Snedeker
  3. Brian Campbell
  4. Harris English
  5. Rickie Fowler
  6. J.J. Spaun
  7. Justin Rose
  8. Daniel Berger
  9. Akshay Bhatia
  10. Tony Finau
  11. Austin Eckroat
  12. Denny McCarthy
  13. Alex Noren
  14. Eric Cole
  15. J.T. Poston
  16. Adam Hadwin
  17. Cam Davis
  18. Cameron Young
  19. Stephan Jaeger
  20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  21. Wyndham Clark
  22. Max Greyserman
  23. Ben Griffin
  24. Shane Lowry
  25. Chris Kirk
  26. Sahith Theegala
  27. Xander Schauffele
  28. Jordan Spieth
  29. Viktor Hovland
  30. Ludvig Åberg
  31. Hideki Matsuyama
  32. Collin Morikawa
  33. Jhonattan Vegas
  34. Matti Schmid
  35. Bud Cauley
  36. Harry Higgs
  37. Andrew Novak
  38. Lucas Glover
  39. Ryan Fox
  40. Maverick McNealy
  41. Michael Kim
  42. Ryan Gerard
  43. Min Woo Lee
  44. Sam Stevens
  45. Davis Thompson
  46. Sungjae Im
  47. Matthieu Pavon
  48. Max Homa
  49. Taylor Pendrith
  50. Corey Conners
  51. Matt Fitzpatrick
  52. Tom Hoge
  53. Nick Dunlap
  54. Sam Burns
  55. Aaron Rai
  56. Tommy Fleetwood
  57. Brian Harman
  58. Thomas Detry
  59. Robert MacIntyre
  60. Byeong Hun An
  61. Si Woo Kim
  62. Adam Scott
  63. Justin Thomas
  64. Patrick Cantlay
  65. Scottie Scheffler
  66. Sepp Straka
  67. Russell Henley
  68. Keegan Bradley
  69. Mackenzie Hughes
  70. Matt Kuchar
  71. Nick Taylor
  72. Jacob Bridgeman
Ad

How has Tiger Woods performed at the Memorial Tournament? Record explored

Tiger Woods is the most successful player ever at the Memorial Tournament, having won five times here. He has played 18 times at the event and has made the cut every time.

In 18 appearances, Woods has posted 13 top-25 finishes and has four other top-10 finishes outside the five wins. He is the only player to do a three-peat at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event. He achieved this in 2001 by beating Paul Azinger and Sergio García by a whopping seven strokes. This remains the largest winning margin at Muirfield.

Ad

Here's a look at Wood's performance at the Memorial Tournament over the years:

  • 1997 – T67
  • 1998 – T51
  • 1999 – 1st
  • 2000 – 1st
  • 2001 – 1st
  • 2002 – T22
  • 2003 – T4
  • 2004 – 3rd
  • 2005 – T3
  • 2007 – T15
  • 2009 – 1st
  • 2010 – T19
  • 2012 – 1st
  • 2013 – T65
  • 2015 – 71st
  • 2018 – T23
  • 2019 – T9
  • 2020 – T40
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications