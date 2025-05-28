Is Tiger Woods playing the Memorial Tournament 2025? Availability explored

Tiger Woods will miss the Memorial Tournament 2025, the upcoming stop on the PGA Tour. The veteran golfer continues to recover from recent surgery and remains sidelined following an Achilles injury earlier this year.

Ad

The Memorial Tournament 2025 is scheduled for Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The field will be star-studded, with top stars competing for the $20 million purse.

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods ruptured his Achilles while ramping up his practice in preparation for the season. Following this, he underwent immediate surgery that forced him to pull out of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

The Memorial Tournament will feature 72 players competing over the next four days. Besides Tiger Woods, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has also opted out of the Muirfield event.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the full field for the Memorial Tournament:

Joe Highsmith Brandt Snedeker Brian Campbell Harris English Rickie Fowler J.J. Spaun Justin Rose Daniel Berger Akshay Bhatia Tony Finau Austin Eckroat Denny McCarthy Alex Noren Eric Cole J.T. Poston Adam Hadwin Cam Davis Cameron Young Stephan Jaeger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Wyndham Clark Max Greyserman Ben Griffin Shane Lowry Chris Kirk Sahith Theegala Xander Schauffele Jordan Spieth Viktor Hovland Ludvig Åberg Hideki Matsuyama Collin Morikawa Jhonattan Vegas Matti Schmid Bud Cauley Harry Higgs Andrew Novak Lucas Glover Ryan Fox Maverick McNealy Michael Kim Ryan Gerard Min Woo Lee Sam Stevens Davis Thompson Sungjae Im Matthieu Pavon Max Homa Taylor Pendrith Corey Conners Matt Fitzpatrick Tom Hoge Nick Dunlap Sam Burns Aaron Rai Tommy Fleetwood Brian Harman Thomas Detry Robert MacIntyre Byeong Hun An Si Woo Kim Adam Scott Justin Thomas Patrick Cantlay Scottie Scheffler Sepp Straka Russell Henley Keegan Bradley Mackenzie Hughes Matt Kuchar Nick Taylor Jacob Bridgeman

Ad

How has Tiger Woods performed at the Memorial Tournament? Record explored

Tiger Woods is the most successful player ever at the Memorial Tournament, having won five times here. He has played 18 times at the event and has made the cut every time.

In 18 appearances, Woods has posted 13 top-25 finishes and has four other top-10 finishes outside the five wins. He is the only player to do a three-peat at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event. He achieved this in 2001 by beating Paul Azinger and Sergio García by a whopping seven strokes. This remains the largest winning margin at Muirfield.

Ad

Here's a look at Wood's performance at the Memorial Tournament over the years:

1997 – T67

– T67 1998 – T51

– T51 1999 – 1st

– 1st 2000 – 1st

– 1st 2001 – 1st

– 1st 2002 – T22

– T22 2003 – T4

– T4 2004 – 3rd

– 3rd 2005 – T3

– T3 2007 – T15

– T15 2009 – 1st

– 1st 2010 – T19

– T19 2012 – 1st

– 1st 2013 – T65

– T65 2015 – 71st

– 71st 2018 – T23

– T23 2019 – T9

– T9 2020 – T40

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More