Is Tiger Woods playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024? Schedule and availability explored

The final field for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic was confirmed on Monday, June 24. However, Tiger Woods is not among the 156 players scheduled for this week's tournament. He will continue to be absent from this event for the sixth straight year.

The Detroit Golf Club will take place at Detroit Golf Club from Thursday, June 27, to Sunday, June 30, 2024. Unlike the last three PGA Tour tournaments this month, this event will not feature a high purse, with a total of $9.2 million up for grabs, quite less than the minimum purse of $20 million in those previous events.

Woods was last seen at the US Open where his performance was hardly impressive. He had carded rounds of 73 and 74 and finished at 7-over at Pinehurst No. 2 to miss the cut by two strokes. This marked his second straight missed cut in majors. Notably, he had also missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month.

Trending

Although Tiger Woods is not available at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the playing field will feature some top-ranked players in action. Ten of the top 50 ranked players in OWGR will compete at the Detroit Golf Club. Here's the list of top names playing this week:

16: Tom Kim

23: Cameron Young

29: Akshay Bhatia

33: Chris Kirk

36: Min Woo Lee

41: Stephan Jaeger

42: Will Zalatoris

44: Robert MacIntyre

45: Nicolai Højgaard

50: Rickie Fowler

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Following his exit at the US Open, Tiger Woods mentioned that he would next compete at the Open Championship, which will be his final official tournament this season.

"I've only got one more tournament this season," he said at the US Open.. "I don't think even if I win the British Open I don't think I'll be in the Playoffs. Just one more event and then I'll come back whenever I come back."

The Open Championship 2024 will take place at Royal Troon Golf Club from July 18 to July 21. Woods will hope to end his season on a higher note with some good results at Royal Troon.

Tiger Woods hasn't won a title since the 2020 Zozo Championship. One more victory would make him the winningest player on the PGA Tour. Additionally, he is also eyeing Jack Nicklaus' tally of 18 majors. He needs three more to equal that record, but he hasn't won a major since the 2019 Masters Tournament.