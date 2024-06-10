Is Tiger Woods playing in the US Open 2024? All you need to know

Tiger Woods is set to compete at the US Open 2024, which is scheduled to take place at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16. This will mark his return to the event after four years.

Woods, a three-time champion, last played the US Open in 2020 and has been out of the field since then due to injury-related issues. However, he is now comparatively better after undergoing subtalar fusion surgery last year. This will be his fourth appearance of the year, with only one of them being a non-Major start.

Woods has already arrived at Pinehurst and has started practicing ahead of the US Open. On Sunday, June 9, he was spotted swinging on the practice range. This is the first time in his career that he has been in the field via a special exemption from the USGA.

The 48-year-old golfer had a five-year exemption from his 2019 Masters win, which ended last year. Notably, he is still exempt from the other three Major championships.

Tiger Woods has played in three events this season so far. He withdrew from the Genesis Invitational due to the flu, made a record 24th straight cut at the Masters Tournament, and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship by a wide margin.

Ahead of this season, the 15-time Major champion had hoped to play at least one event per month, which hasn't been the case in the first half of this year. Woods' last win at a Major came at Augusta National in 2019. A year later, he won the Zozo Championship, which was his last win on the PGA Tour.

Woods still needs one win to surpass Sam Snead as the winningest player and needs four Majors to overtake Jack Nicklaus' tally.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the US Open?

Tiger Woods has won three times at the US Open. His first win came in 2000, which etched his name in the game's history. He shot the scores of 65, 69, 71, and 67 in four rounds to aggregate at 12-under and beat Ernie Els and Miguel Ángel Jiménez by a whopping 15-stroke margin. This remains the largest victory margin in Majors.

Woods' second win at the US Open came in 2000 after a three-store win over Phil Mickelson. This was his second straight Major championship that season after winning the Masters Tournament earlier.

Eight years later, Tiger Woods won his third US Open title after beating Rocco Mediate in the playoffs. For 11 years until the Masters Tournament 2019, this remained the last Major that he had won.

Overall, the 48-year-old golfer has made 22 starts at the US Open and has made the cut 17 times. Besides three titles, he has two runner-up finishes and one third-place finish as well.