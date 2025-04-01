Is Tiger Woods playing in the Valero Texas Open 2025? Availability and schedule explored

Tiger Woods holds a lifetime exemption to play in the PGA Tour events and is eligible to play at the Valero Texas Open 2025. However, the American golfer is not playing this week.

Following his horrible car accident back in February 2021, Tiger Woods has only played a handful of tournaments in the last few seasons on the Tour. In 2025, he has not teed it up in any of the official PGA Tour events.

Woods was planning to play at the Genesis Invitational in February 2025, but in the wake of his beloved mother's death, the 15-time Major winner decided to withdraw from the competition.

Later, on March 12, via his X (formerly Twitter) account, Tiger Woods revealed that he had undergone surgery after rupturing his Achilles and has been focused on his recovery. He wrote:

"I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

Tiger Woods's last official outing on the PGA Tour was The Open Championship in 2024, and fans are still waiting for him to play in the circuit. However, his surgery last month has further delayed his plans for the return. As for now, the American is not scheduled to play in any tournament.

Meanwhile, this week, on the PGA Tour, players will play at the Valero Texas Open, which is scheduled to take place from April 3 to 6.

Has Tiger Woods ever won the Texas Open?

Tiger Woods (Image Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods has a total of 82 PGA Tour wins in his career; however, he has not won the Texas Open in his career. The tournament started in 1922, and that year Bob MacDonald won the event. Last year, Akshay Bhatia won the tournament by defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff, while prior to that, Corey Conners won the event.

Tiger Woods started playing professionally in 1996, and the same year he won his maiden event on the Tour. He won the Las Vegas Invitational after defeating Davis Love III in a playoff.

Below are the winners of the Texas Open since 1996, when Woods turned pro, to 2024:

1996: David Ogrin

1997: Tim Herron

1998: Hal Sutton

1999: Duffy Waldorf

2000: Justin Leonard

2001: Justin Leonard

2002: Loren Roberts

2003: Tommy Armour III

2004: Bart Bryant

2005: Robert Gamez

2006: Eric Axley

2007: Justin Leonard

2008: Zach Johnson

2009: Zach Johnson

2010: Adam Scott

2011: Brendan Steele

2012: Ben Curtis

2013: Martin Laird

2014: Steven Bowditch

2015: Jimmy Walker

2016: Charley Hoffman

2017: Kevin Chappell

2018: Andrew Landry

2019: Corey Conners

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2021: Jordan Spieth

2022: J. J. Spaun

2023: Corey Conners

2024: Akshay Bhatia

