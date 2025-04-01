Is Tiger Woods playing in the Valero Texas Open 2025? Availability and schedule explored

Tiger Woods holds a lifetime exemption to play in the PGA Tour events and is eligible to play at the Valero Texas Open 2025. However, the American golfer is not playing this week.
Following his horrible car accident back in February 2021, Tiger Woods has only played a handful of tournaments in the last few seasons on the Tour. In 2025, he has not teed it up in any of the official PGA Tour events.
Woods was planning to play at the Genesis Invitational in February 2025, but in the wake of his beloved mother's death, the 15-time Major winner decided to withdraw from the competition.
Later, on March 12, via his X (formerly Twitter) account, Tiger Woods revealed that he had undergone surgery after rupturing his Achilles and has been focused on his recovery. He wrote:
"I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."
Tiger Woods's last official outing on the PGA Tour was The Open Championship in 2024, and fans are still waiting for him to play in the circuit. However, his surgery last month has further delayed his plans for the return. As for now, the American is not scheduled to play in any tournament.
Meanwhile, this week, on the PGA Tour, players will play at the Valero Texas Open, which is scheduled to take place from April 3 to 6.
Has Tiger Woods ever won the Texas Open?
Tiger Woods has a total of 82 PGA Tour wins in his career; however, he has not won the Texas Open in his career. The tournament started in 1922, and that year Bob MacDonald won the event. Last year, Akshay Bhatia won the tournament by defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff, while prior to that, Corey Conners won the event.
Tiger Woods started playing professionally in 1996, and the same year he won his maiden event on the Tour. He won the Las Vegas Invitational after defeating Davis Love III in a playoff.
Below are the winners of the Texas Open since 1996, when Woods turned pro, to 2024:
- 1996: David Ogrin
- 1997: Tim Herron
- 1998: Hal Sutton
- 1999: Duffy Waldorf
- 2000: Justin Leonard
- 2001: Justin Leonard
- 2002: Loren Roberts
- 2003: Tommy Armour III
- 2004: Bart Bryant
- 2005: Robert Gamez
- 2006: Eric Axley
- 2007: Justin Leonard
- 2008: Zach Johnson
- 2009: Zach Johnson
- 2010: Adam Scott
- 2011: Brendan Steele
- 2012: Ben Curtis
- 2013: Martin Laird
- 2014: Steven Bowditch
- 2015: Jimmy Walker
- 2016: Charley Hoffman
- 2017: Kevin Chappell
- 2018: Andrew Landry
- 2019: Corey Conners
- 2020: Canceled due to COVID-19
- 2021: Jordan Spieth
- 2022: J. J. Spaun
- 2023: Corey Conners
- 2024: Akshay Bhatia