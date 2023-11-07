Is Tiger Woods' TGL team name out? All you need to know

Tiger Woods will not only financially back the newly formed TGL but also compete in the tournament. On Monday, Rory McIlroy unveiled his team and teammates for the upcoming series. The Northern Irish golfer will play for Boston Common Golf and will be joined by Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, and his European Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton.

Tiger Woods' team has not been confirmed yet. However, according to Golf Magic, his team will probably be named "Jupiters Links GC" as Woods lives in the city.

Justin Thomas will play for Atlanta Drive with his American Ryder Cup teammate Max Homa. Collin Morikawa's team has also been confirmed. He will be joining the Los Angeles side Los Angeles Golf Club.

TGL will feature six teams and the names of five are already confirmed which include Los Angeles GC representing Los Angeles, Boston Common Golf representing Boston, Atlanta Drive representing Atlanta, TGL New York representing New York City, and TGL San Francisco representing San Francisco. The final team would probably be Tiger Woods' Jupiter.

The 2023 TGL series will feature a stellar field of 24 golfers, who will compete in teams of four. Although the roster was confirmed last month, the 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm recently backed out from TGL, saying that he would not be able to give the commitment the series was asking of him.

The Spanish golfer confirmed his withdrawal on social media by sharing a post that read:

"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season. While I still think it's a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can't offer. Best of luck to everyone involved and may the best team win!"

Rahm's exit from the virtual series ignited rumors that he's planning to join LIV Golf for the next season.

On Monday, Rory McIlroy attended a press conference to announce the name of his TGL team, where he spoke about Jon Rahm and said that it would be shocking if he defects from the PGA Tour for LIV. The Northern Irish golfer said:

"I spoke to Jon a couple of days ago and would be very, very surprised if that were to happen ... I’m pretty confident Jon is a PGA Tour player."

Who will compete at the Tiger Woods' TGL Golf Series?

There will be 24 PGA Tour players in Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TGL series. Since Jon Rahm withdrew, twenty-three have already been confirmed, and his replacement will be revealed shortly. There will be 15 regular season matches in the series, followed by a semi-final and final, beginning with the first game in January.

Along with Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley has joined the series. Wyndham Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, will compete in the series as well.

Matt Fitzpatrick has signed on along with three other English golfers including Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and Justin Rose. Shane Lowry, an Irish golfer, will also participate.

In addition, the series welcomed Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele. Along with South Korean golfer Tom Kim, two Australian players, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott will also be competing.