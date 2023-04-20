Is Will Ferrell's new golf sitcom based on LIV Golf?

Will Ferrell is reportedly going to be a golfer in his upcoming comedy series. After playing the character of a NASCAR driver, basketball player, and figure skater, the celebrated American actor will now star in a golf-based series.

His upcoming show, according to Deadline, will concentrate on a golfer who has become the face of a controversial new tour. This fictional rival tour appears to be quite similar to LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf series have garnered a lot of attention from golf enthusiasts. Their legal battle has made headlines in the newspaper for over a year now.

Will Ferrell (Image via Getty)

The PGA Tour slammed LIV Golf for luring their players with a lot of money and in return, the Saudi-backed series filed a case against them.

The PGA Tour's top-rated stars, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and many others, cut their ties with the American Tour to join the LIV Golf Series.

Netflix has released a series featuring LIV Golf players and PGA Tour players, which was a huge success. It would be interesting to see if Will Ferrell will also achieve success with his fictional drama.

Why is LIV Golf controversial?

LIV Golf is controversial for various reasons. The series is financially supported by the sovereign wealth fund, which has reportedly invested around $620 billion.

Money has been a vital factor for LIV Golf to be in controversy as most golfers joined the series because they were offered huge checks to be a part of the newly formed series. The PGA Tour even banned players who switched paths and in return, the LIV golfers sued the Tour.

The controversy heated up after the players started throwing shade at one another just to support their series.

LIV Golf players are not allowed to play on the PGA Tour and their points are not added to the Official World Golf Rankings. Not only that, but players received brutal trolling for joining the LIV Golf for money.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods stand strong against the series and even the Northern Irish golfer engaged in a fight with the LIV golfer earlier in January.

Still, golfers received invitations to the Masters and are now allowed to play in major tournaments.

Despite being in controversy, LIV Golf signed a television deal with the CW Network and also had a successful conclusion to their inaugural season. The LIV Golf started its second season and has completed three events and the fourth is scheduled to take place this week.

Here's a list of 48 players who play in the LIV Golf:

Brooks Koepka,

Ian Poulter

Cameron Smith

Joaquin Niemann

Dustin Johnson

Bubba Watson

Kevin Na

Martin Kaymer

Louis Oosthuizen

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Phil Mickelson

Henrik Stenson

Sam Horsfield

Lee Westwood

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Brendan Steele

Cameron Tringale

James Piot

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Peter Uihlein

Chase Koepka

Matthew Wolff

Jason Kokrak

Thomas Pieters

Talor Gooch

Harold Varner Ill

Sebastian Munoz

David Puig

Mito Pereira

Richard Bland

Graeme McDowell

Bernd Wiesberger

Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

Carlos Ortiz

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Paul Casey

Matt Jones

Jediah Morgan

Marc Leishman

Poll : 0 votes