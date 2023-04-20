“My phone is ringing off the hook” – Greg Norman says LIV Golf is attracting more investors than ever

Greg Norman has doubled down on his claims of LIV Golf’s growth by stating that the series has attracted more investors than ever. The Saudi-backed series’ CEO on Wednesday, April 19, said that he has received significant interest from new investors.

Norman said that the interest in LIV Golf comes from Australia as well as other countries around the world. He claimed that the demand for investing in the breakaway tour rose due to its impact. Emphasizing it, the Aussie said that his phone has been “ringing off the hook.”

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia, Greg Norman said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“My phone is ringing off the hook. But it’s not just Australia, it’s the rest of the world, as well, too.”

In the same press conference, Norman slammed the series’ critics and said that it is “not going anywhere.” Doubling down on his commitment to LIV Golf on the eve of its Australian debut, the tour boss said that “LIV is here for a long, long period of time”.

“We have a product that fans wants. We have a product the state government of South Australia wants. We have a product the corporations and television want,” he said.

He went on to slam the PGA Tour and DP World Tour as well. Claiming that the circuits declined his side's attempts to settle their differences, Norman said that LIV would continue to thrive in its own business.

“They’ve made their decision. We’ve made our decision to showcase to the world the product that we truly have the business model that really works. And I hope everybody here really unpacks that business model, which is the franchise model.”

Greg Norman defends Saudi-Arabian funding of LIV Golf

Greg Norman claims that several new investors are waiting in line to fund LIV. However, the rebel series remains funded by the controversial Public Investment Fund, run by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As criticism of the funders continues to rage, Norman has come out to back them.

The Aussie played a straight bat when an ABC reporter questioned his stance on his relationship with Mohammed bin Salman or any of the senior leadership of the Public Investment Fund.

Responding to a query on whether he has had a conversation about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record with them, Norman replied:

“No, I have not. Because I’m the chairman and CEO of LIV Golf Investments, and that’s where I focus. I focus on golf. I stay focused on golf.”

He added:

“I’ve been involved with golf, as a player as well as golf course design. I’ve built some golf courses in third-world countries. I’ve built golf courses in communist countries. Golf is a force for good. It goes everywhere with the right platform because it delivers the right message, from education to hospitality to employment to tourism.”

It’s pertinent to note that LIV Golf is currently running its second season. The circuit has managed to thrive despite the criticism it has faced over the past many months.

Poll : 0 votes