Is Will Zalatoris playing at Players Championship 2025? Current status and more explored

Will Zalatoris is stepping up at The Players Championship this week, as the PGA Tour continues its Florida Swing. The professional golfer from USA is scheduled to tee off at the star-studded field of TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida.

Ad

Popular PGA Tour figures like Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be competing against each other. Golfers in the 144-man field will be aiming for the winner's $4.5 million payout.

Zalatoris is qualified to play in The Players Championship 2025. Starting from March 13, 2025, the Californian professional will tee off at Sawgrass. This is not the first time fans will see Will Zalatoris playing at The Players Championship.

Ad

Trending

The 28-year-old PGA Tour professional has played this prestigious event four times till now. Last year, Zalatoris missed the cut at The Players after scoring 4-over at the end of two rounds (73-75). In 2023, Zalatoris finished in the 73rd spot of The Players Championship leaderboard, with 8 over par.

However, Will Zalatoris' best finish at the Fifth Golf Major came during his performance back in 2021. He secured the 21st spot on the Players leaderboard, finishing 6-under 282. Before he steps in at TPC Sawgrass this week, he has already had decent performances on the PGA Tour.

Ad

In his last five outings, the Californian has secured a top-20 only once. Will Zalatoris tied for 12th place at the 2025 American Express, finishing 17-under 271. Although he didn't conclude with a bogey-free last round, Zalatoris scored an amazing eagle at the par-5 11th hole during Round 2. His average score across the last five events stands at 9-under.

Will Zalatoris WITB 2025

Will Zalatoris has been sponsored by popular brands like Lexus and FootJoy. However, his partnership with Titleist Golf is something that's widely talked about.

Ad

Zalatoris started a multi-year deal with the golf equipment brand back in 2021. Now, he is a brand ambassador of Titleist and uses a bag full of golf equipments from the brand. As a part of the deal, Zalatoris plays tournaments with golf clubs, wedges, irons and putters from Titleist.

Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of Will Zalatoris:

Titleist GT2 Driver (9°) + Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7 X Shaft (44.5")

Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood (15°) + Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X Shaft

Titleist T350 (3-PW) Irons + Nippon N.S. Pro Prototype Shaft

Titleist T200 (4-PW) Irons + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Shaft

Titleist T150 (5-PW) Irons + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Shaft

Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges (50-08F, 54-10S @55, 60-04T) + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Shaft

L.A.B. Golf Mezz. 1 Max Broomstick Putter

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Ball

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback