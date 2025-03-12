Is The Players Championship 2025 a big deal? Exploring why it's called the 5th major

The Players Championship 2025 is on the horizon as the PGA Tour continues its Florida Swing. The prestigious event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach kicks off on March 13, 2025. It is widely regarded as the "fifth major" as well.
The Players was first played in 1974. Deane Beman, the PGA Tour Commissioner back then, wanted a prestigious major-like event, but controlled fully by the Tour. As of 2025, this competition has grown into one of the most awaited events for a professional on the golf calendar. The Players Championship has become a big deal for every professional golfer.
The tournament comes with a star-studded field. Golfers aim for the massive prize pool of $25 million, and the winner takes home $4.5 million. The iconic golf course is one of the most challenging factors in The Players Championship. TPC Sawgrass, designed by Pete Dye, features the legendary 17th-hole island green where golfers struggle to move past.
The Masters, The Open, U.S. Open and the PGA Championship feature a lot of amateur golfers in the field. However, that's not the case for The Players Championship. This competition is only for the top-ranked names in the PGA Tours who receive invitations for the event. Although it will probably never be official, the Players' strongest field will keep it being the unofficial fifth golf major.
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus won this event three times, including the inaugural one. The Players Championship has been won by big names like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Greg Norman, and Phil Mickelson as well. The current No.1 Scottie Scheffler has also won the Players twice till now.
If he manages to secure the title this year, Scheffler will be able to match the record with Nicklaus. Last year, he won The Players Championship for the second consecutive time. Scheffler carded a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the concluding round, finishing with a total 20-under 268.
The Players Championship 2025 final field explored
The 144-man field features prominent names in golf as they are set to tee off from March 13. Have a look at the golfers confirmed for The Players Championship 2025:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Rickie Fowler
- Tony Finau
- Sepp Straka
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Wyndham Clark
- Byeong Hun An
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan III
- Bud Cauley
- Will Chandler
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Chris Kirk
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- Will Zalatoris
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Alex Smalley
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu