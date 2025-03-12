Is The Players Championship 2025 a big deal? Exploring why it's called the 5th major

The Players Championship 2025 is on the horizon as the PGA Tour continues its Florida Swing. The prestigious event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach kicks off on March 13, 2025. It is widely regarded as the "fifth major" as well.

The Players was first played in 1974. Deane Beman, the PGA Tour Commissioner back then, wanted a prestigious major-like event, but controlled fully by the Tour. As of 2025, this competition has grown into one of the most awaited events for a professional on the golf calendar. The Players Championship has become a big deal for every professional golfer.

The tournament comes with a star-studded field. Golfers aim for the massive prize pool of $25 million, and the winner takes home $4.5 million. The iconic golf course is one of the most challenging factors in The Players Championship. TPC Sawgrass, designed by Pete Dye, features the legendary 17th-hole island green where golfers struggle to move past.

The Masters, The Open, U.S. Open and the PGA Championship feature a lot of amateur golfers in the field. However, that's not the case for The Players Championship. This competition is only for the top-ranked names in the PGA Tours who receive invitations for the event. Although it will probably never be official, the Players' strongest field will keep it being the unofficial fifth golf major.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus won this event three times, including the inaugural one. The Players Championship has been won by big names like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Greg Norman, and Phil Mickelson as well. The current No.1 Scottie Scheffler has also won the Players twice till now.

If he manages to secure the title this year, Scheffler will be able to match the record with Nicklaus. Last year, he won The Players Championship for the second consecutive time. Scheffler carded a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the concluding round, finishing with a total 20-under 268.

The Players Championship 2025 final field explored

The 144-man field features prominent names in golf as they are set to tee off from March 13. Have a look at the golfers confirmed for The Players Championship 2025:

Ludvig Åberg

Rickie Fowler

Tony Finau

Sepp Straka

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark

Byeong Hun An

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan III

Bud Cauley

Will Chandler

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Chris Kirk

Matt Kuchar

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

Will Zalatoris

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Alex Smalley

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

