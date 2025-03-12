"Playing good": Scottie Scheffler dissects TPC Sawgrass intricacies ahead of The Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler will return to TPC Sawgrass this week as the defending champion of the Players Championship. Speaking at the press conference recently, he delved into the intricacies of playing on the golf course.

Ad

When asked what the secret was to TPC Sawgrass, Scheffler had a short answer.

"Playing good," he said.

The World No. 1 further explained why he believed there was a ton of "genius" in how the course had been designed.

"You can't fake it around this place. I think there's a lot of genius in the way the golf course is designed. There is some volatility in terms of the hazards. That provides a lot of volatility for how the golf course can play especially in high winds," he added.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scottie Scheffler had been out of action for the initial part of the season after incurring a freak hand injury during Christmas last year. He made his return to competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

So far he hasn't been able to perform exceptionally well this year. But he will certainly look to retain his 'fifth Major' title this week.

"The golf course provides different challenges each year" - Scottie Scheffler on TPC Sawgrass

Scottie Scheffler at TPC Sawgrass (Source: Imagn)

The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass will host the Players Championship this week. While speaking at a recent press conference, Scottie Scheffler explained how the course offered "different challenges" to golfers every year.

Ad

"It calls on different shots on each hole and you have to work the ball both ways. You have to play shots. If there's no condition, you can play a little bit of robot golf but at the end of the day, I think you got to show up, play shots, do things differently. I mean the golf course provides different challenges each year," he said.

Ad

A golfer's play at any tournament is also slightly dependent on how well they can navigate the challenges of the course. Sometimes, certain conditions or the way the course has been built doesn't suit a player's style and they may not perform as well at a particular venue.

However, Scheffler felt TPC Sawgrass doesn't "suit one type of player". He also added a "plain and simple" statement about who makes it to the leaderboard on Sunday.

"The golf course is challenging in a variety of ways and I think that's what makes it a great test and it doesn't suit one type of player. I think some of the results you see here over time for guys where it's not a horses for courses type place. It's just the guys that are playing the best are going to be on the leaderboard on Sunday. Plain and simple," he said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback