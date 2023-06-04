"Isn’t selective moral outrage the best?" - Phil Mickelson uses the Aramco Team Series to take a jibe at Brandel Chamblee amid Twitter war

Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee's Twitter feud is not going away anytime soon. It's getting worse by the day. In the midst of their altercation, Mickelson dragged World No. 1 women's golfer Nelly Korda.

Brandel Chamblee has spoken out strongly against the LIV Golf Series, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. Taking this into account, Mickelson posted a photo of Nelly Korda competing in the Aramco Team Series, which is also sponsored by Saudi Arabia's PIF.

Surprisingly, PGA Tour players who defected to join LIV Golf have been severely targeted by officials and golf fans, and have even been prevented from playing on the Tour.

In contrast, the LPGA Tour has no objections to women competing in the Saudi-funded series, and even golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has not uttered a word against it.

Phil Mickelson took a jibe at Chamblee and shared a picture of the Aramco Team series highlighting the Public Investment Fund written at the bottom of the Golf Channel clip.

"@chambleebrandel @eamonlynch, Isn’t selective moral outrage the best?😂😂Stay strong you two," he wrote.

It is worth noting that Brandel Chamblee is a Golf Channel analyst.

Why LIV Golf is controversial?

LIV Golf has been controversial for a variety of reasons, most notably because Saudi Arabia serves as the series' backbone. The country is notorious for its atrocious human rights record.

Secondly, many feel that Saudi Arabia is spending a lot of money on sportswashing. They are more concerned with money than with sports.

The PIF has invested over $620 billion in LIV Golf and recruited dozens of world-class players. However, it's not limited to golf, recently Cristiano Ronaldo transferred to the Saudi Arabian League after being given a large sum to join the series.

Phil Mickelson playing at LIV Golf Invitational - DC (Image via Getty)

Another reason LIV Golf is controversial is that it is run by Greg Norman, who is well-known for his commercial ventures as well as his remarkable golfing career. Norman has always been in the news for his statements and other outbursts.

In 1994, he proposed a World Tour but was turned down. Several analysts believe that if LIV Golf had been led by another golfer, such as Jack Nicklaus or Fred Couples, the tale might have turned out differently.

LIV Golf has also been disputable, with several of the world's finest players, including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, opposing the series. McIlroy and Woods have been constantly picking holes in the tempestuous series that has formed and changed public perception.

The series only gained attention after the LIV golfers filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour for prohibiting them from competing on the Tour. LIV players do not receive OWGR points and have struggled to retain their positions and qualify for the majors.

LIV Golf is a no-cut event with only 54 holes and guaranteed money for all players competing in an event, which has fans concerned about the sport's competitiveness.

Despite all of the issues and concerns, LIV Golf is thriving and has now signed a contract for broadcast rights with The CW Network.

