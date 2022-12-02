ISPS Handa Australian Open 2022: Day 1 leaderboard and Day 2 tee times

The 2022 Australian Open is underway in Melbourne at the Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Health Golf Club. The men's and women's championships are taking place concurrently for the first time, with both categories competing for equal prize money.

David Micheluzzi battled past a strong field to finish Day 1 at the top of the leaderboard with a three-point lead. The 26-year-old carded a 7 under 63 in the opening round of the tournament, his lowest-ever DP World Tour round.

He was followed by Josh Geary and Matthew Griffin, who finished four under 66. Meanwhile, world No. 3, Cameron Smith, who is the highest-ranked player on the field, struggled on the first day, scoring a one-over-par 71, which leaves him with plenty of play on Friday to move into the weekend.

In the women's event, 21-year-old, Grace Kim topped the leaderboard, carding the lowest score at the Kingston Health Golf Club. The rookie finished at seven under 66 to finish two strokes ahead of compatriots Hannah Green and Jiyai Shin.

The Australian Open will continue until Sunday, December 4. Meanwhile, the 154 men's and 108 women's field will look forward to the second round to move into the weekend.

Australian Open 2022 Day 2 tee times (All local times(AEDT))

7:00 1 DJ Loypur Maverick Antcliff Stephen Allan

7:11 1 Matthew Griffin Pierre Pineau Daniel O’loughlin

7:33 1 Jake Mcleod Callan Barrow Zach Murray

7:55 1 Andrea Pavan Blake Windred Peter Fowler

8:17 1 Jason Norris Peter O'Malley Tom Lewis

8:39 1 Lucas Higgins Tim Hart Cooper Eccleston

7:00 10 Cameron Smith Adrian Meronk Matt Jones

7:22 10 Rasmus Højgaard Ryan Fox Marc Leishman

7:44 10 Min Woo Lee Takumi Kanaya Nicolai Højgaard

8:06 10 Harrison Endycott John Parry Masahiro Kawamura

8:28 10 David Horsey Derek Ackerman Josh Armstrong

12:11 1 Aaron Wilkin Nick Voke Marcus Fraser

12:33 1 Connor Mckinney Elvis Smylie Jack Buchanan

12:55 1 David Micheluzzi Devon Bling Denzel Ieremia

13:17 1 Scott Arnold Luke Toomey Harry Bateman

13:39 1 Steven Jeffress Thomas Power Horan Blake Proverbs

13:50 1 Ryan Chisnall Lachlan Barker Samuel Eaves

14:01 1 Jordan Mullaney Zinyo Garcia Peter Cooke

12:00 10 Kade Mcbride Luke Brown Max Mccardle

12:11 10 Austin Bautista Deyen Lawson Michael Hendry

12:33 10 Velten Meyer Christopher Wood Daniel Gale

12:55 10 Pavan Sagoo Todd Sinnott Louis Dobbelaar

13:17 10 Yan Wei Liu Jordan Zunic Peter Wilson

13:39 10 Alejandro Cañizares Liam Johnston Brett Rankin

13:50 10 Terry Pilkadaris Charlie Dann Darren Beck

14:01 10 Conor Purcell Jack Murdoch Ben A Campbell

Victoria GC

6:55 1 James Marchesani Jake Higginbottom Josh Geary

7:06 1 Haydn Barron Lawry Flynn Kohei Okada

7:28 1 Jay Mackenzie David Bransdon Braden Becker

7:50 1 Nathan Barbieri Michael Wright Jamie Arnold

8:12 1 Blake Collyer Ashley Hall Cory Crawford

8:34 1 Chang Gi Lee John Lyras Will Heffernan

8:45 1 Rohan Blizard Darcy Brereton Andrew Campbell

8:56 1 Jak Carter Jackson Bugdalski Adam Blyth

7:11 10 Dylan Perry Nick Flanagan Daniel Hillier

7:33 10 Michael Sim Justin Warren Andrew Martin

7:55 10 Oliver Farr Matthew Millar Cameron John

8:17 10 Aaron Pike Lincoln Tighe Scott Strange

8:39 10 Ben Eccles Kieran Muir Ben Wharton

8:50 10 Douglas Klein Mark Hutson Simon Hawkes

9:01 10 Matthew Stieger Edward Donoghue Lawrence Curtis

12:16 1 Adam Scott Cameron Davis Harrison Crowe

12:38 1 Jason Scrivener Lucas Herbert Ryo Hisatsune

13:00 1 Geoff Ogilvy Jediah Morgan Dimitrios Papadatos

13:22 1 John Senden Jack Thompson Jeunghun Wang

13:44 1 Jake Hughes Shae Wools Cobb Toby Walker

12:00 10 Kristoffer Reitan Wade Ormsby Hayden Hopewell

12:11 10 David Howell Brett Coletta Wenyi Ding

12:33 10 Jarryd Felton Jeffrey Guan Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

12:55 10 Gunner Wiebe Robert Allenby Greg Chalmers

13:17 10 Richard Mcevoy Peter Lonard Cameron Percy

13:39 10 Troy Kennedy Kit Bittle Jack Munro

