Cameron Smith and Adam Scott to headline 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open is set to take place from December 1 to 4, 2022. The DP World Tour event will be held at the Victoria Golf Club & Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne.
With the event just around the corner, the field is finally out and it features some of the top names from Australia. The 156-player field for the Australian Open will be headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Ryan Fox, and more. Set to be the third event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule, it will have some stakes attached to it.
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field
Following the Joburg Open, all eyes will now be on the European tour’s Australian Open. The event comes only days after the Australian PGA Championship, which was won by Cameron Smith.
Interestingly, the World No. 3-ranked LIV golfer will return to the field for the Australian Open. The European event, co-sanctioned with the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, will see Smith fight it out with World No. 24 Fox and No. 33 Scott for the big prize. The golfers will be playing for a $1.14 million prize purse.
Here is the complete field for the Australian Open:
- Derek Ackerman
- Stephen Allan
- Robert Allenby
- Maverick Antcliff
- Josh Armstrong
- Jamie Arnold
- Scott Arnold
- Nathan Barbieri
- Lachlan Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Callan Barrow
- Harry Bateman
- Austin Bautista
- Darren Beck
- Braden Becker
- Kit Bittle
- Devon Bling
- Rohan Blizard
- Adam Blyth
- David Bransdon
- Darcy Brereton
- Luke Brown
- Jackson Bugdalski
- Andrew Campbell
- Ben A Campbell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Jak Carter
- Greg Chalmers
- Ryan Chisnall
- Brett Coletta
- Blake Collyer
- Peter Cooke
- Cory Crawford
- Harrison Crowe
- Charlie Dann
- Cameron Davis
- Wenyi Ding
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Samuel Eaves
- Ben Eccles
- Harrison Endycott
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Nick Flanagan
- Lawry Flynn
- Peter Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Marcus Fraser
- Daniel Gale
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Zinyo Garcia
- Josh Geary
- Matthew Griffin
- Jeffrey Guan
- Ashley Hall
- Tim Hart
- Simon Hawkes
- Will Heffernan
- Michael Hendry
- Lucas Herbert
- Jake Higginbottom
- Lucas Higgins
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Hayden Hopewell
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Mark Hutson
- Denzel Ieremia
- Steven Jeffress
- Cameron John
- Liam Johnston
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Douglas Klein
- Deyen Lawson
- Chang Gi Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Yan Wei Liu
- Peter Lonard
- Dj Loypur
- John Lyras
- Jay Mackenzie
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Kade Mcbride
- Max Mccardle
- Richard Mcevoy
- Connor Mckinney
- Jake Mcleod
- Adrian Meronk
- Velten Meyer
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Jediah Morgan
- Kieran Muir
- Jordan Mullaney
- Jack Munro
- Zach Murray
- Jason Norris
- Daniel O'Loughlin
- Peter O'Malley
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Kohei Okada
- Wade Ormsby
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Andrea Pavan
- Cameron Percy
- Dylan Perry
- Aaron Pike
- Terry Pilkadaris
- Pierre Pineau
- Thomas Power Horan
- Blake Proverbs
- Brett Rankin
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Pavan Sagoo
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Michael Sim
- Todd Sinnott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Matthew Stieger
- Scott Strange
- Jack Thompson
- Lincoln Tighe
- Luke Toomey
- Nick Voke
- Jeunghun Wang
- Justin Warren
- Ben Wharton
- Gunner Wiebe
- Aaron Wilkin
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools Cobb
- Michael Wright
- Jordan Zunic
It is pertinent to note that this is a preliminary field and the list is not updated by the Monday qualifiers. More details on the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open, including the tee times, will be provided soon.