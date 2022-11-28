Cameron Smith and Adam Scott to headline 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open is set to take place from December 1 to 4, 2022. The DP World Tour event will be held at the Victoria Golf Club & Kingston Heath Golf Club, Melbourne.

With the event just around the corner, the field is finally out and it features some of the top names from Australia. The 156-player field for the Australian Open will be headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Ryan Fox, and more. Set to be the third event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule, it will have some stakes attached to it.

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open field

Following the Joburg Open, all eyes will now be on the European tour’s Australian Open. The event comes only days after the Australian PGA Championship, which was won by Cameron Smith.

Interestingly, the World No. 3-ranked LIV golfer will return to the field for the Australian Open. The European event, co-sanctioned with the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, will see Smith fight it out with World No. 24 Fox and No. 33 Scott for the big prize. The golfers will be playing for a $1.14 million prize purse.

Here is the complete field for the Australian Open:

Derek Ackerman

Stephen Allan

Robert Allenby

Maverick Antcliff

Josh Armstrong

Jamie Arnold

Scott Arnold

Nathan Barbieri

Lachlan Barker

Haydn Barron

Callan Barrow

Harry Bateman

Austin Bautista

Darren Beck

Braden Becker

Kit Bittle

Devon Bling

Rohan Blizard

Adam Blyth

David Bransdon

Darcy Brereton

Luke Brown

Jackson Bugdalski

Andrew Campbell

Ben A Campbell

Alejandro Cañizares

Jak Carter

Greg Chalmers

Ryan Chisnall

Brett Coletta

Blake Collyer

Peter Cooke

Cory Crawford

Harrison Crowe

Charlie Dann

Cameron Davis

Wenyi Ding

Louis Dobbelaar

Samuel Eaves

Ben Eccles

Harrison Endycott

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Nick Flanagan

Lawry Flynn

Peter Fowler

Ryan Fox

Marcus Fraser

Daniel Gale

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Zinyo Garcia

Josh Geary

Matthew Griffin

Jeffrey Guan

Ashley Hall

Tim Hart

Simon Hawkes

Will Heffernan

Michael Hendry

Lucas Herbert

Jake Higginbottom

Lucas Higgins

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Hayden Hopewell

David Horsey

David Howell

Mark Hutson

Denzel Ieremia

Steven Jeffress

Cameron John

Liam Johnston

Matt Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Douglas Klein

Deyen Lawson

Chang Gi Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Yan Wei Liu

Peter Lonard

Dj Loypur

John Lyras

Jay Mackenzie

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Kade Mcbride

Max Mccardle

Richard Mcevoy

Connor Mckinney

Jake Mcleod

Adrian Meronk

Velten Meyer

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Jediah Morgan

Kieran Muir

Jordan Mullaney

Jack Munro

Zach Murray

Jason Norris

Daniel O'Loughlin

Peter O'Malley

Geoff Ogilvy

Kohei Okada

Wade Ormsby

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Andrea Pavan

Cameron Percy

Dylan Perry

Aaron Pike

Terry Pilkadaris

Pierre Pineau

Thomas Power Horan

Blake Proverbs

Brett Rankin

Kristoffer Reitan

Pavan Sagoo

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Michael Sim

Todd Sinnott

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Matthew Stieger

Scott Strange

Jack Thompson

Lincoln Tighe

Luke Toomey

Nick Voke

Jeunghun Wang

Justin Warren

Ben Wharton

Gunner Wiebe

Aaron Wilkin

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools Cobb

Michael Wright

Jordan Zunic

It is pertinent to note that this is a preliminary field and the list is not updated by the Monday qualifiers. More details on the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open, including the tee times, will be provided soon.

Poll : 0 votes