“He's being pulled in all kinds of directions” - Adam Scott impressed by Cameron Smith’s quick move to stardom

Adam Scott and Cameron Smith came together yet again at the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship. Despite being on two opposing circuits now, the golfers seemed as supportive of each other as ever.

Scott even addressed the ongoing LIV Golf issue and said that he knows Smith is "being pulled in all kinds of directions." The 42-year-old Aussie golf legend said that he was excited to watch Smith grow his stardom.

Speaking to the media about Cameron Smith’s growth, Adam Scott said:

"Obviously it's exciting that Cam's coming home to play off the back of the year that he's had and we had a strong group… Cam has had a rise to stardom this year. He's being pulled in all kinds of directions I'm sure, but it's something he's probably learnt pretty quickly to manage at big events.”

It is noteworthy that Smith and Scott played Wednesday's pro-am. The duo put forth a positive performance. Addressing the LIV golfer’s improved game ahead of the Australian PGA Championship, Scott said that he had ‘no worries’ about his ‘practice-round buddy.’

He said:

"I get to observe from fairly nearby to Cam as a practice-round buddy or whatever, he does a really good job of focusing when he needs to focus and he has a good support team around him to take care of a lot of distractions… I really don't have too many worries about Cam, but hopefully he can enjoy the experience as well, because that month of golf or so when I came home that year is one of the great memories of my career.”

It is pertinent to note that this is Cameron Smith’s first return to Down Under to play the Australian PGA Championship after his move to LIV Golf. The Queenslander, who won the Open Championship in July, defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf soon after for a huge paycheck.

Since his move, the golfer dropped a spot in the world rankings to become No. 3. This brought him a bad rep among Aussie golf fans. However, fans seemed to have come to terms with the move as he got a fair reception at the event.

Notably, Cameron Smith, too, was highly appreciative of Scott while speaking about the latter.

Speaking after their early tee-offs, he said:

"Scotty was playing really nice… He's coming into form, the old fella, I think, so he might be hard to chase down over the weekend."

Cameron Smith on Adam Scott's LIV Golf rumors

Cameron Smith also raised some eyebrows as he commented on the ongoing rumors connecting Adam Scott to LIV Golf. Smith reacted to the speculation by stating that he didn’t know what the PGA Tour star was going to do.

He said:

“I’m really not sure on what his stance is. I obviously can’t talk for him, he’s kind of been in the middle for so long he’s just going with whatever happens. I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

The comment has since been taken as a hint by LIV Golf fans. Many fans online have already claimed that the Aussie star might be ready to join Smith in the Saudi-backed series.

