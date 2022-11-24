2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Odds, picks and prediction

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is set to start on Thursday, November 24 and will continue until November 27. The DP World Tour is being held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia after a break of three years.

The European Tour, which features a 156-player field, also allows LIV golfers to take part. It is noteworthy that this will be the second event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds and picks

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is here and the bets are ready. The European Tour event has a list of Australians and Kiwis as favorites to lift the trophy. Former World No.1 and Australian golfer Adam Scott will be looking to win the event for the third time. According to some betting sites, he has also been listed as a favorite to win the title.

A local star, Scott comes into the event on the back of four wins and four seconds in his last 16 starts in the country. As per Caesars Sportsbook, he has +900 odds to win the title.

Cam Davis is another name on the favorites list. Bet365 has listed Davis as favorite for the title.

However, LIV golfer Cameron Smith is the most common pick by the betters. The Aussie comes in with odds of 7-to-2 (+350). Ryan Fox is also up there on the list.

Here is the complete list for the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds:

Cameron Smith - 350

Adam Scott - 900

Cameron Davis - 1100

Min Woo Lee - 1100

Ryan Fox - 1200

Lucas Herbert - 1400

Rasmus Hojgaard - 1400

Adrian Meronk - 2000

Marc Leishman - 2000

Jeunghun Wang - 3300

Takumi Kanaya - 3500

Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500

Brad Kennedy - 5000

Matthew Jordan - 5000

Ryo Hisatsune - 5000

Jason Scrivener - 5500

Jediah Morgan - 5500

Daniel Hillier - 6000

Harrison Endycott - 7000

Masahiro Kawamura - 7000

Tom Lewis - 7000

David Micheluzzi - 8000

Maverick Antcliff - 8000

Travis Smyth - 8000

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - 9000

Anthony Quayle - 9000

Hayden Hopewell - 9000

Scott Hend - 9000

Adam Bland - 10000

Alejandro Canizares - 10000

Connor McKinney - 10000

John Parry - 10000

David Horsey - 11000

Jarryd Felton - 11000

Todd Sinnott - 11000

Aaron Wilkin - 12500

Harrison Crowe - 12500

Jack Thompson - 12500

Louis Dobbelaar - 12500

Michael Sim - 12500

Andrew Martin - 15000

Blake Windred - 15000

Daniel Gale - 15000

Douglas Klein - 15000

James Marchesani - 15000

Jordan Zunic - 15000

Josh Armstrong - 15000

Justin Warren - 15000

Matthew Griffin - 15000

Wade Ormsby - 15000

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Prize

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship isn’t the most significant event on the golf calendar. The European Tour event has a limited prize purse of AU$2 million (approximately $1.3 million). This comes with a winner’s share of $330,330.

The runner-up of the event will get $220,220, while the third-placed golfer will take a paycheck of $125,200 home. The 65th position will be the last prize-paying spot. It will pay $4,600 for the golfer’s efforts.

