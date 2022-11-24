2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Odds, picks and prediction

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is set to start on Thursday, November 24 and will continue until November 27. The DP World Tour is being held at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia after a break of three years.
The European Tour, which features a 156-player field, also allows LIV golfers to take part. It is noteworthy that this will be the second event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds and picks
The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is here and the bets are ready. The European Tour event has a list of Australians and Kiwis as favorites to lift the trophy. Former World No.1 and Australian golfer Adam Scott will be looking to win the event for the third time. According to some betting sites, he has also been listed as a favorite to win the title.
A local star, Scott comes into the event on the back of four wins and four seconds in his last 16 starts in the country. As per Caesars Sportsbook, he has +900 odds to win the title.
Cam Davis is another name on the favorites list. Bet365 has listed Davis as favorite for the title.
However, LIV golfer Cameron Smith is the most common pick by the betters. The Aussie comes in with odds of 7-to-2 (+350). Ryan Fox is also up there on the list.
Here is the complete list for the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship betting odds:
- Cameron Smith - 350
- Adam Scott - 900
- Cameron Davis - 1100
- Min Woo Lee - 1100
- Ryan Fox - 1200
- Lucas Herbert - 1400
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 1400
- Adrian Meronk - 2000
- Marc Leishman - 2000
- Jeunghun Wang - 3300
- Takumi Kanaya - 3500
- Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500
- Brad Kennedy - 5000
- Matthew Jordan - 5000
- Ryo Hisatsune - 5000
- Jason Scrivener - 5500
- Jediah Morgan - 5500
- Daniel Hillier - 6000
- Harrison Endycott - 7000
- Masahiro Kawamura - 7000
- Tom Lewis - 7000
- David Micheluzzi - 8000
- Maverick Antcliff - 8000
- Travis Smyth - 8000
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - 9000
- Anthony Quayle - 9000
- Hayden Hopewell - 9000
- Scott Hend - 9000
- Adam Bland - 10000
- Alejandro Canizares - 10000
- Connor McKinney - 10000
- John Parry - 10000
- David Horsey - 11000
- Jarryd Felton - 11000
- Todd Sinnott - 11000
- Aaron Wilkin - 12500
- Harrison Crowe - 12500
- Jack Thompson - 12500
- Louis Dobbelaar - 12500
- Michael Sim - 12500
- Andrew Martin - 15000
- Blake Windred - 15000
- Daniel Gale - 15000
- Douglas Klein - 15000
- James Marchesani - 15000
- Jordan Zunic - 15000
- Josh Armstrong - 15000
- Justin Warren - 15000
- Matthew Griffin - 15000
- Wade Ormsby - 15000
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: Prize
The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship isn’t the most significant event on the golf calendar. The European Tour event has a limited prize purse of AU$2 million (approximately $1.3 million). This comes with a winner’s share of $330,330.
The runner-up of the event will get $220,220, while the third-placed golfer will take a paycheck of $125,200 home. The 65th position will be the last prize-paying spot. It will pay $4,600 for the golfer’s efforts.