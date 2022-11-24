“Not sure on what his stance is” – Cameron Smith opens up on Adam Scott’s LIV Golf plan

Australian golfer Adam Scott is the latest name to be linked to LIV Golf. Amid the rumors, LIV golfer Cameron Smith has now admitted that he isn’t sure if Scott will stay on the PGA Tour.

Earlier, Scott had made a big statement admitting that he ‘understood’ why golfers defected to LIV. Now, the golfer himself might be on the move. Reacting to this, Smith said that he didn’t know what the former was going to do.

Cameron Smith commented on the possibility of Scott joining him in the controversial Saudi-backed series while speaking to the media ahead of the DP World Tour’s 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

He said:

“I’m really not sure on what his stance is. I obviously can’t talk for him, he’s kind of been in the middle for so long he’s just going with whatever happens. I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

The comment hints that there remains a strong possibility that Scott will move to LIV in the near future.

Why hasn't Adam Scott moved to LIV Golf?

It is pertinent to note that Adam Scott has been one of the few golfers who spoke appreciatively of LIV Golf. He has been non-committal in his stance with LIV over the past few months. Earlier, he had said that the rebel league wasn’t "pure evil" for the sport and added that he doesn't "begrudge" golfers for defecting from the PGA Tour.

Speaking about the large player defections to the LIV series ahead of the Presidents Cup last month, Adam Scott said:

“I completely understand anyone doing it. They’ve been offered an opportunity and it suits them. All power to them. I really want it to work out for them… There’s definitely been some feelings hurt and some friendships strained. I’m not trying to play a peacemaker. Maybe because I’m a little less emotive about it, I can be a voice of reason for one side or the other. I don’t necessarily see LIV as pure evil for the game of golf. Hopefully, we can get beyond everyone having shots at each other, and each organization can move on.”

Furthermore, the 42-year-old Aussie also stated that he hadn’t defected to the Greg Norman-led series as the PGA Tour was more suited for him.

He added:

“Why I am still on the PGA Tour is because it suits me best to be on the PGA Tour. It’s as simple as that, really. There’s one thing I think I haven’t grasped is giving up my entire professional life of trying to achieve these things here and just leaving it behind. I’m obviously not ready to do that. I may never be, as well, to be clear. I just think that seems to be a hurdle that - well, it hasn’t really presented itself to me anyway.”

Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier Knew Adam Scott had considered LIV, so I asked him why he’s stayed. Thought this was interesting:



The comments in gray were perceived as a great indication of his plans for the future. Many fans came forward to state that the golfer was ready to join many of his compatriots on the LIV Golf series.

Notably, Aussie LIV golfers Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman will be playing at this week’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

