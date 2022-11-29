ISPS Handa Australian Open will have a reduced Women's field, increased prize purse

The ISPS Handa Australian Open has created history by announcing a prize purse for women's events equal to that for men's golf.

The tournament, which is concurrently scheduled to take place with the men's tournament, is slated to have 144 female golfers. However, the historic event that has a purse equal to $1,150,000 will now feature 108 golfers on the field, while the men's field has increased to 156 golfers.

Announcing the news, Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said:

"We are fortunate to have a solid depth of talent in our women's field for the ISPS Handa Australian Open, with field sizes now adjusted to 108 women and a men's field of 156. "

In his interview with Golf Australia Magazine, James went on to say:

"Co-sanctioning the event with the LPGA wasn’t possible this year due to contractual arrangements in the schedule, and numbers have been significantly impacted by the LPGA Tour school, which was delayed by a hurricane. That has resulted in approximately 120 players not being able to enter the event and has led to a reduction in field size to avoid compromising the integrity of the national open."

It is important to note that the ISPS Australian Open women's tournament is a part of the PGA Tour, while men's golf is a part of the DP World Tour.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open will take place from December 1 to 4 at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne. The field will include 2022 major winner Jennifer Kupcho, AIG Women's British Open winner Ashleigh Bunai, and many others.

The tournament can have two cuts, the first after 36 holes with 60 professional players and the next after 54 holes with the top 30 players.

ISPS Handa Australian Open field

Marina Alex

Bree Arthur

Lora Assad

Lana Aswadi

Seher Atwal

Hitaashee Bakshi

Kristalle

Justice Bosio

Jessica Boyce

Ashleigh Ann Buhai

Stephanie Bunque

Saraporn Chamchoi

Jennifer Chang

Ching-Ling Chang

Ya Chun Chang

Chonlada Chayanun

Amy Chu

Jesika Clark

Rebecca Codd

Jessica Cook

Laura Davies

Jessica Dengate

NAYEON EUM

Kristen Farmer

Amanda Gan

Breanna Gill

Cara Gorlei

Hannah Green

Holly Victoria Halim

Stefanie Hall

Sarah Hammett

Amelia Harris

Lion Higo

Whitney Hillier

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

Ting-Hsuan Huang

Adele Huggard

Juliana Hung

Jenna Hunter

Annabelle Hutchings

Tamara Johns

Sheradyn Johnson

Munchin Keh

Siyi

Wenyung Keh

Sarah Kemp

Grace Kim

MINSOL KIM

Momoka Kobori

Patcharajutar kongkraphan

Sara Kouskova

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Minjee Lee

Rachel Lee

Soo Jin Lee

Grace Lennon

Seabil Leong

YI LING LIANG

Xiyu Lin

Georgia Lindeback

Genevieve Ling

Sophie Mann

Thalia Martin

Keeley Marx

Kono Matsumoto

Kate McFarlene

Molly McLean

Amelia Mehmet Grohn

Katelyn Must

Stephanie Na

Haruhi Nakatani

Kathryn Norris

Jordan O'Brien

Caitlin Peirce

Alexandra

Cassie Porter

Kultida Pramphun

Victoria Regan

Jazy Roberts

Kirsten Rudgeley

Gabriela Ruffels

So Yeon Ryu

Claire Shin

JENNY Shin

Jiyai Shin

Sarah Jane Smith

Onkanok Soisuwan

Hanee Song

Julienne Soo

Montana Strauss

Paige Stubbs

Ayaka Sugihara

Yuuki Takada

Angela Tatt

Amy Taylor

Prima Thammaraks

Chizuru Ueda

Miku Ueta

Vicky Uwland

Danni Vasquez

Elmay Viking

Alison Walshe

Chayanit Wangmahaporn

Karrie Webb

Amelia Whinney

Casey Wild

Jeneath Wong

Fiona Xu

Yuri Yoshida

Celina Yuan

Wanasa Zhou

