ISPS Handa Australian Open will have a reduced Women's field, increased prize purse

The ISPS Handa Australian Open has created history by announcing a prize purse for women's events equal to that for men's golf.
The tournament, which is concurrently scheduled to take place with the men's tournament, is slated to have 144 female golfers. However, the historic event that has a purse equal to $1,150,000 will now feature 108 golfers on the field, while the men's field has increased to 156 golfers.
Announcing the news, Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said:
"We are fortunate to have a solid depth of talent in our women's field for the ISPS Handa Australian Open, with field sizes now adjusted to 108 women and a men's field of 156. "
In his interview with Golf Australia Magazine, James went on to say:
"Co-sanctioning the event with the LPGA wasn’t possible this year due to contractual arrangements in the schedule, and numbers have been significantly impacted by the LPGA Tour school, which was delayed by a hurricane. That has resulted in approximately 120 players not being able to enter the event and has led to a reduction in field size to avoid compromising the integrity of the national open."
It is important to note that the ISPS Australian Open women's tournament is a part of the PGA Tour, while men's golf is a part of the DP World Tour.
The ISPS Handa Australian Open will take place from December 1 to 4 at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne. The field will include 2022 major winner Jennifer Kupcho, AIG Women's British Open winner Ashleigh Bunai, and many others.
The tournament can have two cuts, the first after 36 holes with 60 professional players and the next after 54 holes with the top 30 players.
ISPS Handa Australian Open field
- Marina Alex
- Bree Arthur
- Lora Assad
- Lana Aswadi
- Seher Atwal
- Hitaashee Bakshi
- Kristalle
- Justice Bosio
- Jessica Boyce
- Ashleigh Ann Buhai
- Stephanie Bunque
- Saraporn Chamchoi
- Jennifer Chang
- Ching-Ling Chang
- Ya Chun Chang
- Chonlada Chayanun
- Amy Chu
- Jesika Clark
- Rebecca Codd
- Jessica Cook
- Laura Davies
- Jessica Dengate
- NAYEON EUM
- Kristen Farmer
- Amanda Gan
- Breanna Gill
- Cara Gorlei
- Hannah Green
- Holly Victoria Halim
- Stefanie Hall
- Sarah Hammett
- Amelia Harris
- Lion Higo
- Whitney Hillier
- Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
- Ting-Hsuan Huang
- Adele Huggard
- Juliana Hung
- Jenna Hunter
- Annabelle Hutchings
- Tamara Johns
- Sheradyn Johnson
- Munchin Keh
- Siyi
- Wenyung Keh
- Sarah Kemp
- Grace Kim
- MINSOL KIM
- Momoka Kobori
- Patcharajutar kongkraphan
- Sara Kouskova
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Minjee Lee
- Rachel Lee
- Soo Jin Lee
- Grace Lennon
- Seabil Leong
- YI LING LIANG
- Xiyu Lin
- Georgia Lindeback
- Genevieve Ling
- Sophie Mann
- Thalia Martin
- Keeley Marx
- Kono Matsumoto
- Kate McFarlene
- Molly McLean
- Amelia Mehmet Grohn
- Katelyn Must
- Stephanie Na
- Haruhi Nakatani
- Kathryn Norris
- Jordan O'Brien
- Caitlin Peirce
- Alexandra
- Cassie Porter
- Kultida Pramphun
- Victoria Regan
- Jazy Roberts
- Kirsten Rudgeley
- Gabriela Ruffels
- So Yeon Ryu
- Claire Shin
- JENNY Shin
- Jiyai Shin
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Onkanok Soisuwan
- Hanee Song
- Julienne Soo
- Montana Strauss
- Paige Stubbs
- Ayaka Sugihara
- Yuuki Takada
- Angela Tatt
- Amy Taylor
- Prima Thammaraks
- Chizuru Ueda
- Miku Ueta
- Vicky Uwland
- Danni Vasquez
- Elmay Viking
- Alison Walshe
- Chayanit Wangmahaporn
- Karrie Webb
- Amelia Whinney
- Casey Wild
- Jeneath Wong
- Fiona Xu
- Yuri Yoshida
- Celina Yuan
- Wanasa Zhou