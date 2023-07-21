“It has a bad word in it, so I won’t tell you” - Max Homa unveils real meaning behind 'NFG' written on his glove

Max Homa is having a decent time in the ongoing Open Championship 2023. After missing the cut at the last major, US Open 2023, he had been having a hard time.

To overcome his struggle of not performing at the majors, Homa wrote 'NFG' on his gloves to motivate himself.

When asked about the abbreviation, Max Homa described it as a 'mantra'. However, he refused to five the full form as it has a 'bad word' in it. As quoted by SB Nation, he said:

"It's just kind of a mantra. It has a bad word in it, so I won't tell you what it is. It is something I started doing [at the Rocket Mortgage Classic] in Detroit. I just [have to] stop caring so much and let myself just be myself."

Homa shared that he started writing 'NFG' from the Rocket Mortgage Classic. It seems that the mantra has helped him, as he finished T21 in the tournament and followed it with a T12 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Max Homa at the The Open Championship (via Getty Images)

He explained that his US Open campaign hurt him a lot. He added that he had three bad holes consecutively but did not deserve to miss the cut at the event. It was followed by a missed-cut performance at the Travelers Championship.

"The US Open hurt me a lot. I played awesome. I had a bad three-hole stretch, and it didn't feel like I deserved to miss that cut. Then I went to the next week in Connecticut and missed that one by one and played fine," said Homa.

He currently stands in the T14 position on the leaderboard of the Open Championship and is nine shots behind the leader.

How was Max Homa's performance in all the major tournaments in 2023?

American professional golfer Max Homa played in all four majors, including the ongoing Open Championship. He first played at Augusta National in the Masters and finished T43 on the leaderboard. This was followed by a T55 finish at the PGA Championship 2023.

He would have hoped to perform better at the US Open 2023, but that ended him missing the cut for the fourth time in his career.

Max Homa at the US Open (via Getty Images)

Homa has literally underperformed at the major events throughout his career. His best performance to date at majors came in the PGA Championship 2022, in which he finished T13 on the leaderboard.

In 17 major appearances across all major tournaments, excluding the ongoing Open Championship, Homa has missed the cut on 11 occasions. And in the other seven, he has had six below-40 finishes.

Homa would be hoping to end his poor showing at majors, at least this time at the Open Championship 2023.