The 2023 Solheim Cup came to an end with the European team retaining their title after forcing a tie. The dramatic ending of the prestigious tournament, though, did not settle well among fans, who believe there should be a playoff to decide the eventual winner.

US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis opened up about the playoffs during her conversation with LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samman at the tournament's closing ceremony (via Golf Week):

"I don’t know, I mean, it obviously would be better TV. It would be a better experience for the fans if there was a – whether it was a team playoff or something like that, I think that would be pretty cool.

“But if you want to stick with the history of the event and history of what the men do as well, you probably stick with retaining the Cup. I don’t know how I feel about that either way, to be honest," she added.

It's important to note that it's the first time the Solheim Cup ended in a tie. Both teams played, scoring 14 points, which resulted in a tie. As the European team were the defending champions, they took the trophy.

The Ryder Cup has ended in a tie twice. Once in 1969, when the USA retained their title against Great Britain and in 1989, when the European team took home the trophy.

Results of 2023 Solheim Cup

The American started the game at the 2023 Solheim Cup making history after winning all their Friday foursome matches. However, in the afternoon fourball game, two matches resulted in a tie while the two others were won by the European team, ending the day with a 5-3 lead.

On the second day, the European team dominated to end the day level at 8-8. In the Sunday singles, both teams played well, adding five points each, and two games resulting in a tie.

Here are the results of the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Friday Solheim Cup result

Match 1 – Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang (USA) def. Maja Stark/Linn Grant (Europe) 2&1

Match 2 – Danielle Kang/Andrea Lee(USA) def. Celine Boutier/Georgia Hall (Europe) 1 up

Match 3 – Allisen Corpuz/Nelly Korda (USA) def. Leona Maguire/Anna Nordqvist (Europe)1 up

Match 4 – Ally Ewing/Cheyenne Knight (USA) def. Charley Hull/Emily Kristine Pedersen (Europe) 5&4

Friday Fourball results

Rose Zhang/ Megan Khang (USA) vs. Gemma Dryburgh/ Madelene Sagstrom (Europe)

Result: tied

Leona Maguire/Georgia Hall (Europe) def. Lexi Thompson/Lilia Vu (USA) by 1 up

Jennifer Kupcho/Allisen Corpuz (USA) vs. Emily Pedersen/Maja Stark (Europe)

Result: tied

Carlota Ciganda/ Linn Grant (Europe) def. Angel Yin/Ally Ewing (USA) by 4&2

Saturday Foursomes result

Match 09 - Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda (Europe) beat Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 2&1

Match 10 - Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (USA) beat Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire (Europe) 1up

Match 11 - Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz (USA) beat Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier (Europe) 5&3

Match 12 - Maja Stark and Linn Grant (Europe) beat Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee (USA) 1up

Saturday Fourball result

Match 13 – Charley Hull/Leona Maguire (Europe) def. Nelly Korda/Ally Ewing (USA) 4&3

Match 14 – Cheyenne Knight/Angel Yin (USA) def. Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall (Europe) 2 up

Match 15 – Madelene Sagstrom/Emily Kristine Pedersen (Europe) def. Rose Zhang/Andrea Lee (USA) 2&1

Match 16 – Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant (Europe) def. Danielle Kang/Lilia Vu (USA) 2&1

Sunday Singles

Leona Maguire (Europe) def. Rose Zhang (U.S.), 4 and 3

Megan Khang (USA) def. Linn Grant (Europe), 1 up

Danielle Kang (USA) def. Charley Hull (Europe), 4 and 2

Anna Nordqvist (Europe) def. Jennifer Kupcho (USA), 2 and 1

Andrea Lee (USA) tied Georgia Hall (Europe)

Angel Yin (USA) def. Celine Boutier (Europe), 2 and 1

Lilia Vu (USA) def. Madelene Sagstrom (Europe), 4 and 3

Cheyenne Knight (USA) tied Gemma Dryburgh (Europe)

Caroline Hedwall (Europe) def. Ally Ewing (USA), 2 up

Maja Stark (Europe) def. Allisen Corpuz (USA), 2 and 1

Carlota Ciganda (Europe) def. Nelly Korda (USA), 2 up

Lexi Thompson (USA) def. Emily Pedersen (Europe), 2 and 1