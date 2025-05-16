"It cost me" - Scottie Scheffler critcizes PGA of America for not invoking major rule at the 2025 PGA Championship

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is currently competing at the 2025 PGA Championship after a dominant win at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this year. After Round 1 at Quail Hollow Golf Club, Scheffler finds himself tied for 20th place with a score of 2-under par.

While the American golfer has achieved a decent position and is on the right path to make the cut, he was vocal after Round 1 and criticized the PGA of America for not invoking preferred lies during the round. In a detailed statement, Scheffler explained the reason behind his frustration and said:

“When you think about the purest test of golf, I don't personally think that hitting the ball in the middle of the fairway you should get punished for. On a golf course as good of conditioned as this one is, this is probably a situation in which it would be the least likely difference in playing it up because most of the lies you get out here are all really good. So I understand how a golf purist would be, oh, play it as it lies. But I don't think they understand what it's like literally working your entire life to learn how to hit a golf ball and control it and hit shots and control distance, and all of a sudden due to a rules decision that is completely taken away from us by chance.

He further added:

"In golf, there's enough luck throughout a 72-hole tournament that I don't think the story should be whether or not the ball is played up or down. When I look at golf tournaments, I want the purest, fairest test of golf, and in my opinion maybe the ball today should have been played up. But like I said, I don't make the rules. I deal with what the rules decisions are. I could have let that bother me today when you got a mud ball and it cost me a couple shots. It cost me possibly two shots on one hole, and if I let that bother me, it could cost me five shots the rest of the round…”

You can check Scottie Scheffler's statement below:

While Scottie Scheffler sounds disappointed due to preferred lies not being invoked, he still had.a decent outing in comparison to Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who were paired with him. After Round 1, McIlroy is on T98, whereas Schauffele is tied for 60th place.

What time will Scottie Scheffler tee off in Round 2 of the 2025 PGA Championship?

In Round 2 of the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler will tee off 1:47 p.m. ET. Once again, he will be paired with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow:

Hole 1:

7:00 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

7:11 a.m. – Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

7:22 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

7:33 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

7:44 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

7:55 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

8:06 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

8:17 a.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

8:28 a.m. – Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

8:39 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

8:50 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

9:01 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

9:12 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

12:30 p.m. – John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

12:41 p.m. – Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

12:52 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Alex Smalley, Sepp Straka

1:03 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

1:14 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

1:25 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. – Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

1:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:58 p.m. – Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

2:09 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

2:20 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

2:31 p.m. – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

2:42 p.m. – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

Hole 10:

7:05 a.m. – Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

7:16 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

7:27 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

7:38 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

7:49 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

8:00 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

8:11 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

8:22 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

8:33 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

8:44 a.m. – Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

8:55 a.m. – Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

9:06 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

9:17 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

12:25 p.m. – Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

12:36 p.m. – John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

12:47 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

12:58 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

1:09 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

1:31 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

1:42 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

1:53 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

2:04 p.m. – Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

2:15 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

2:26 p.m. – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

2:37 p.m. – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

