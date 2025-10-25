"It definitely hurts" - Patrick Reed gets real about US Ryder Cup snub

Patrick Reed opened up about the Ryder Cup snub in his recent interview. The American golfer is playing this week at the 2025 International Series Philippines. After the second round of the tournament on Friday, he talked about the biennial tournament.

Despite having an amazing season on the LIV Golf, where he won the Dallas event and had some notable finishes in the majors, the former Masters winner could not become the captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup. He reflected on his disappointment and said (via AFP):

"You're always disappointed when you don't make those teams, it means so much to me to represent my country. It definitely hurts and I definitely feel like I could have been a huge asset to the team, especially at a place I won before. That was his decision, but I feel like he tried to put out the best team he could."

Patrick Reed had been part of the Ryder Cup in the past and had an impressive record. Even though he did not make it to the team in 2025, he still hoped to play in the future.

"That would be great, yeah," he added. "I love playing, especially on foreign soil. It's always kind of good to go over there and be the guy that's a thorn in their side."

Patrick Reed made his Ryder Cup debut in 2014 and then played in 2016, where the U.S. team won the event. His last appearance was in 2018.

This year, the Ryder Cup was held in New York, and Bryson DeChambeau was the only LIV golfer who played for the U.S. team. However, the Europe team had two LIV golfers, including Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Patrick Reed opens up about his image portrayed by the media over the years

On Friday, Patrick Reed also opened up about his image portrayed in the media over the years. He said the kind of person he is, off and on the course, hasn’t been portrayed "very well.” He said:

"The kind of person I am on and off the golf course hasn't been portrayed very well in the media throughout my career, but it's almost impossible to control others. All you can do is control yourself, so I feel like I'm doing everything the right way, living the right way.

"Everyone I play pro-ams with and everybody I meet, they're all like: 'Man, you're nothing like what the media portrays you as'. So as long as that just continues happening, at some point it will turn around," he added.

Meanwhile, this week at the International Series Philippines, Patrick Reed had a good outing. He started the campaign with an opening round of 70, followed by the next round of 66. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, October 26.

