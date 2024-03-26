“It was definitely wild” – LIV Golf’s Abraham Ancer recalls playing the final round with Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters

Abraham Ancer recalled the time he was paired with Dustin Johnson at The Masters 2020 in a recent episode of Fairway to Heaven. The LIV golfer shared his experience of playing alongside Johnson, expressing that it was "definitely wild."

It was his first outing at The Masters, and Abraham Ancer hadn't anticipated being paired with Johnson. He reflected on his own performance during the tournament, acknowledging his struggles with his game.

Speaking about his pairing with Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer said:

"It was definitely wild. I never really expected to be in the final group in my first Masters. I just hit the ball and play off the tee. I remember I couldn't find a good driver at that time, my gamer broke or it cracked.

"And I couldn't find the driver so I was just hitting the fairway finders all week and the golf course was playing long because it was wet and it was in November."

Ancer emphasized his difficulty in making the correct putts throughout the event. Despite his challenges on the course, he found the experience of playing alongside Johnson to be "cool." On this, Ancer added:

"There were a couple of putts on. For example on hole 2, I completely misread this short putt that I had for birdie and after that, I didn't really quite feel comfortable over putts. I was maybe doubting my reads cause they are pretty tricky reads and ended up not playing my best golf round.

"But it was definitely a really cool experience to play with DJ and watch him in his green jacket. That was pretty cool." (23:51-25:14)

It's important to note that at the Masters 2020, Dustin Johnson teed off for the final round of the Major tournament in a group alongside Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im. Their final round commenced at 9:29 a.m. ET on the first tee hole at Augusta National Golf Course.

Johnson emerged victorious in the Masters that year, securing a remarkable five-stroke victory. However, Ancer encountered difficulties with his game during the tournament, ultimately finishing in a tie for 13th place.

Playing alongside the tournament winner was undoubtedly an incredible experience for the Mexican-American. Notably, both Johnson and Ancer currently play for LIV Golf.

A quick recap of Abraham Ancer and Dustin Johnson's performances at The Masters 2020

Abraham Ancer had a promising start at The Masters 2020, opening the tournament with a round of 68. However, as the tournament progressed, he encountered difficulties and struggled to maintain his good form. Ancer followed up with scores of 67 in the second round and 69 in the third.

His most challenging round was witnessed on the final Sunday, where he began with two consecutive bogeys on the third and fourth holes. Subsequently, he recorded two more bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes, followed by a birdie.

Ancer added two additional bogeys on the back nine, along with one birdie, settling for a score of 76. He finished under 8, securing a T13 position alongside Marc Leishman, Kevin Na and Hideki Matsuyama.

Dustin Johnson, on the other hand, delivered a remarkably impressive performance throughout the four rounds of The Masters 2020. He commenced with a round of 65 and followed it up with a score of 70 in the second round.

Johnson carded a 65 in the third round and a 68 in the final round. As a result of his outstanding play, he secured a resounding five-stroke victory over Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith.