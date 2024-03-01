“It was devastating” - Keegan Bradley reflects on his 2023 Ryder Cup snub in Netflix's Full Swing Season 2

In the upcoming season of Netflix's 'Full Swing', fans will watch Keegan Bradley's disheartening conversation with US Captain Zach Johnson on the call where he received the news of the Ryder Cup snub.

During the 2022–23 season, Bradley clinched two titles and also had four more top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. Despite having a memorable season, he was once again left out of the squad after not being named as one of the six captain's picks.

The whole conversation between Bradley and Johnson will be featured in the new season of the Netflix golf docuseries. Last year, the golfer hadn't shied away from expressing his disappointment after getting snubbed from the Ryder Cup squad despite an impressive season. In his podcast with ForePlay, he reflected on his feelings after the US captain informed him that he wasn't picked.

"As soon as I picked up the phone, it was like a ‘Hey, Keegan … ‘ And I look over at Jill a second into the call, and I go like, no,” “It was devastating," he said, as per Golfweek.

Bradley's last appearance at the Ryder Cup came in 2014. Last year, he had a great chance of making it to the biennial event, and he was also confident of the call. However, it couldn't happen. For the uninitiated, he had collected more points than the likes of Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas on the US points list, but they were preferred over him for the event.

Netflix's executive Chad Mumm commended the six-time PGA Tour winner for handling the disappointing news maturely.

"It’s crushing to see. But he handles it like such a pro,” Mumm said as per Golfweek. “To be able to be that vulnerable in that moment but also super-human … I mean, he’s awesome. It’s so powerful.”

The second season of Full Swing will be available for streaming on March 6.

Which golfers will feature in Netflix Full Swing, Season 2?

After the immense success of the first season, the trailer for the new season of Netflix's golf docuseries Full Swing was released earlier this week.

This time we will see the likes of Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Joel Dahmen, along with Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, and Justin Rose.

Clark who won two premier events, including the US Open last year, and Tom Kim, who defended the Sanderson Farm Championship and also finished as runner-up at the Open Championship, will make their debut this season. Europe's winning Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald and US captain Zach Johnson will also feature this season of the Full Swing.