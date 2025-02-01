"It was difficult" - Chase Koepka drops truth bomb about having Brooks as his LIV team captain

Chase Koepka dropped a truth bomb on his elder brother, Brooks, who was his LIV team captain in 2022 and 2023. Chase is currently competing in the Asian Tour's International Series India at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, India.

Chase joined LIV Golf in 2022. He competed on the Saudi-backed Tour for two seasons before being relegated. He didn't compete in the 2024 season. In the press conference at International Series India, including Sportskeeda, Chase was asked if he intended to return to LIV Golf. He said:

"Yeah, unless I win the International Series Order of Merit, which is tough to do, but it's out there."

Chase Koepka was part of the Smash GC team, captained by his brother Brooks. When asked about what it was like having his brother as the captain of his team. He said:

"I mean, it was difficult. But it was also because I wasn't playing very well either. But he was always there for me. Even when I wasn't playing well, we were still out working six, seven, eight hours a day. It wasn't like I wasn't putting the effort in. It wasn't like he wasn't trying to help me through that process."

"He was just as frustrated with the results as I was. He cares. I care. I get upset when he doesn't play well, and he gets upset when I don't play well. That's just what we do—we always have each other's back," he added.

Chase Koepka said that Brooks supported him throughout his year off. Though he didn't compete in 2024, Chase earned a Hall of Fame induction at the University of South Florida for his excellence in golf.

How did Chase Koepka perform on LIV Golf?

Chase Koepka had an underwhelming 2023 season with the LIV Golf, as he failed to have a single top-10 finish. He finished 48th in the season's standings.

Chase's best performances included a T23 at LIV Golf Tulsa and a T24 at LIV Golf Adelaide. His other notable finishes included a T26 at LIV Golf London and a T36 at LIV Golf Tucson. In 2022, he finished 27th in the season's standings with a top-10 finish at LIV Golf Chicago.

Let's take a look at Chase Koepka's performances on LIV Golf in the 2023 season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba: 47th (74-81-73, 228, +15)

LIV Golf Tucson: T36 (69-71-74, 214, +1)

LIV Golf Orlando: T46 (67-76-74, 217, +4)

LIV Golf Adelaide: T24 (70-70-66, 206, -10)

LIV Golf Singapore: 46th (72-75-68, 215, +2)

LIV Golf Tulsa: T23 (67-69-67, 203, -7)

LIV Golf DC: T42 (77-75-72, 224, +8)

LIV Golf Andalucía: 47th (75-78-75, 228, +15)

LIV Golf London: T26 (70-66-72, 208, -5)

LIV Golf Greenbrier: 42nd (72-68-68, 208, -2)

LIV Golf Bedminster: 45th (76-77-74, 227, +14)

LIV Golf Chicago: 47th (74-72-74, 220, +7)

LIV Golf Jeddah: 48th (73-69-74, 216, +6)

LIV Golf Miami - Stroke Play: T45

