“It felt like a practice round with him” – Tom Kim lauds ‘friend’ Scottie Scheffler after losing in the Travelers Championship playoff

The 2024 Travelers Championship witnessed Scottie Scheffler return to the winning column. After finishing T41 at the 2024 US Open, Scheffler battled his friend Tom Kim in the playoffs of the Travelers Championship and managed to register a sure-to-be-famous win over him

After the end of the competition, Tom Kim in the press conference was all praise for Scottie Scheffler. Kim said that playing with Scheffler at TPC River Highlands felt like practice. The South Korean golfer also shared that he plays a lot of golf with Scheffler. Tom Kim said:

"I had so much fun out there. It felt like a practice round with him. I play a lot of golf with him at home and even out here we play a lot of practice rounds. And I told him as soon as we hit the tee shot in the playoff it feels like the two rare, it's very rare for us, just the two of us to go out and play. But at the same time, it's almost like we're just at home." [01:31]

Trending

Scheffler's victory at the Travelers Championship is his 6th victory this season, and it's the first time a golfer has won six events in a season since Tiger Woods. Tom Kim said he views Scottie Scheffler as his friend and that over the years, he has learned and picked a lot from the World No. 1.

Tom Kim spoke about his friendship with 2024 Travelers Championship winner Scottie Scheffler

Even though Scottie Scheffler is widely regarded as the best player in the world currently, many people are also fans of Scheffler due to his kindness. Tom Kim in the same press conference testified to the same as he mentioned that he liked Scheffler more as a person compared to a golfer.

Kim said that while a lot of friends on the Tour meet up only for golf, Scheffler is someone he can hang out with outside of the sport. Kim added that this aspect of his friendship with Scheffler has made it a lot of fun. Further, Kim added that even though Scheffler is the World No. 1, for Kim he is a good friend.

The South Korean said:

"To be honest, like more enjoyable to come down, obviously he's a phenomenal player, world number one, all these titles. But at the same time for me, he's just Scottie Scheffler. He's just a good friend and to come down with someone that I play a lot of golf with who beats me a lot at home and unfortunately, he beat me in the playoff too." [04:40]

Even though Tom Kim could not win the Travelers Championship, his finish at the event was his best finish this season. Before his performance at this event, Kim's best finish came at the RBC Canadian Open where he finished T4. The RBC Canadian Open was also won by Scottie Scheffler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback