“It gives me tons of confidence” - Taylor Pendrith says his battle with injuries made The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 win more satisfying

Taylor Pendrith won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 on Sunday. The Canadian golfer Ben Kohles in Texas to take his maiden PGA Tour title. While the result was special, the 32-year-old revealed that his injury woes made the victory ‘more satisfying.’

It is pertinent to note that Pendrith suffered calcific tendonitis in his left shoulder back in January 2023 at the Farmers Insurance Open. The golfer underwent three different nonsurgical procedures to address the issue. He opted against surgery and decided to go for the longer recovery route.

Now, the golfer finally seems happy with his shoulder and he voiced the same during The CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner’s press conference. Pendrith noted that he got a ‘huge’ boost since it got resolved. He added that it gave him “tons of confidence” to see all aspects of his game get solid.

Speaking in the presser at TPC Craig Ranch, Taylor Pendrith said (at 9:30):

“It's huge. I feel like my game has been close the last few weeks starting to feel better physically after a long time… It's been a grind for the last little bit. I got off to a good start in the year with two top 10s and then missed a bunch of cuts, wasn't playing great, mentally wasn't really having fun and then the last couple weeks was a good prep for here I guess and everything kind of clicked this week. I think I did all aspects of my game were very solid. So, it gives me tons of confidence."

Replying to a query on whether overcoming the injuries made the win “a little bit more satisfying,” Taylor Pendrith said (at 10:39):

"Totally. I've had three different procedures to try and fix this pain that I've been dealing with. And the last one was the week of the waste management. I feel like the last couple of weeks have really started feeling better. It was super frustrating for a long time… So, it's very much more rewarding dealing with all of that to come out here and feel good. And my game is good enough to win out here."

Taylor Pendrith targets the Presidents Cup team

Taylor Pendrith seemed confident about his fitness coming into The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. Earlier on Thursday, the Canadian golfer stated that he had started to feel better in recent weeks. He noted that his results showed the improvement as well. However, his target was bigger than just winning this week.

It is pertinent to note that Pendrith arrived in Dallas with back-to-back T11 finishes at the Corales Puntacana Championship and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Coming into this week’s competition, the PGA Tour star made his ambitions clear to regain his spot on the Presidents Cup team.

Taylor Pendrith, who made his International Team debut in 2022 at Quail Hollow, sat No.26 on the team list. The Canadian admitted that he is eyeing the competition taking place in his home country for the first time since 2007. He’d noted that he’s got a “good feeling” for this week as well.

With the win, the golfer seems to have jumped a few spots on the team list. It’ll be interesting to see if he makes it to the final squad.