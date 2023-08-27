“It was a good thing Kim Jong Un didn't play”: Golf fans react to former president Donald Trump’s claim of winning the Senior Club Championship

Former president of the United States, Donald Trump, has a long relationship with golf, both as an amateur player and as a businessman. Trump's golfing successes are something that he has boasted about in the past, and this Sunday was another example of this.

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he won the Senior Club Championship at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. According to Trump himself, he did it with a round that any pro would gladly sign for: 67 strokes.

Trump dedicated a good part of his post to defend the veracity and legality of his score. This did not go unnoticed by fans, who reacted in different ways:

"It was a good thing Kim Jong Un didn't play because he regularly shoots in the 50's so he would have won easily."

It is not certain what Donald Trump's current handicap is. Available information places it between two and three, an exceptional number for a 77-year-old player.

Donald Trump's history in golf

Former U.S. president Donald Trump started playing golf at the University of Pennsylvania. From then to date, he has developed his skills as a golfer and also his passion for the game.

He even wrote a book on golf, published in 2005 titled "The Best Golf Advice I Ever Received"). In it, Donald Trump wrote:

"For me and millions of people-men, women, young and old around the world-golf is more than a game. It is a passion."

His improvement as a golfer then transitioned to his business interests. Trump bet on golf as a business area and opened his first golf course in 1999, the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Since then, the list of golf facilities has only multiplied in Trump's business portfolio. It includes the ownership of at least 14 courses and the management of others, both in America and in other countries.

This is the list of golf courses owned by Trump:

Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster

Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck, New Jersey

Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley, New York

Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, Florida

Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles

Trump National Doral Golf Club, Florida

Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Florida

Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia (located in Pine Hill, New Jersey)

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Trump National Golf Club, Westchester, New York

Trump International Golf Links, Scotland

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Ireland

Trump Turnberry, Scotland

Golf courses managed by Trump

Coco Beach, Puerto Rico

Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Trump World Golf Club, Dubai

Trump's courses have hosted numerous top-tier tournaments, including the 2017 Senior PGA Championship, the 2018 Shell Tour Championship, the 2022 PGA Championship, as well as several for LIV Golf.