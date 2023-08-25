"Lamar Jackson is 6’2, 215 lbs": Donald Trump’s viral height and weight measurements has NFL fans calling out bald-faced lie

Lamar Jackson and Donald Trump are two names that you would rarely hear in the same sentence but are connected, of sorts. Trump turned himself in recently in Georgia on multiple charges, including conspiracy and racketeering.

The former President took a mugshot and was listed as being 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. This is eerily similar to the measurement of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is 6-2 and 215 pounds. Fans quickly took to Twitter to call out Trump's supposed height and weight:

More fans chimed in to call out the discrepancy between Trump and Jackson in respect to the measurements:

Donald Trump showed up at the Fulton County jail to surrender to authorities. He was placed under arrest, and booked jail records listed him at 6-3 and 215 pounds, with blue eyes and blond or strawberry hair. His booking number was P01135809.

Trump's booking process was done in about 20 minutes, since he and his attorneys agreed on his consent bond agreement prior to his surrender. He agreed to a $200K bond and other release stipulations.

The Baltimore Ravens star is from Pompano Beach, Florida, which is almost 10 hours away from where Trump surrendered.

Lamar Jackson and Ravens' Super Bowl chances this upcoming season

Lamar Jackson had quite the offseason as there were rumors of him wanting to be traded. Ultimately, Jackson and Baltimore agreed to a $260 million contract extension in April.

The 2019 league MVP is set to make $80 million in the 2023 season, nearly double than any other signal-caller.

What's more, Jackson is looking to lead the Ravens back to the Super Bowl as the team upgraded at wide receiver. The team signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal this offseason.

Beckham Jr. is looking to be the franchise's first 1,000-yard receiver since Marquise Brown in the 2021 season with 1,008 yards.

Lamar Jackson could be in line for another MVP award, which would only increase Baltimore's odds of another Lombardi Trophy. He is hoping to have a better year than the 77-year-old has had in 2023.

