"It was hard to watch" - Anthony Kim on daughter’s brave battle with life following premature birth

Anthony Kim has continued to give details about his life during his time away from golf, recently talking about the difficult events that followed his daughter Bella's birth.

During his press conference prior to LIV Golf Miami, which begins Friday, April 5, Anthony Kim recounted the period when his daughter was born. Kim described it as "hard" due to the fact that the child was born prematurely and had to struggle during the first few weeks. The 38-year-old said that it was this period that made him realize he needed to be emotionally present for his daughter.

This was part of what Anthony Kim had to say about it (via LIV Golf news service):

"When she was born, she came a few months early, and the fight that she went through was hard to watch. In that moment, I realized that I have to change my life and things that I'm doing. If I'm going to be able to support her, not financially, but emotionally, and just be there for her."

"I don't know what I would have done, but I was already on the right track. I don't know that golf was really in the picture until a few months ago, but what a wonderful opportunity I have and I'm grateful for this chance," Kim added.

Anthony Kim and his wife Emily welcomed their daughter Bella in 2022.

A look at Anthony Kim's performance before LIV Golf Miami

Anthony Kim joined LIV Golf in the third tournament of the 2024 season, thanks to a wild card that allowed him to compete for the rest of the year. His contract with the Greg Norman-led league represented his return to competitive golf after 12 years.

Kim began his stint in LIV Golf at the Jeddah event. There he finished in 53rd place with a 16-over score. He played the first two rounds for 6 over and the third for 4 over.

Then, Kim teed off in the Hong Jong event. There he looked much better, although his fienal score was 3 over. Kim scored 6 over for the first round, 2 over for the second round, and surprised the golf world by scoring 5 under in the third round.

Kim will be playing in a course he is familiar with (although it has been more than 10 years), as during his time in the PGA Tour he played three editions of the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral. His best result there was finishing 22nd in the 2010 edition.

