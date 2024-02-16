“It was so important for him to be out here” – Tiger Woods lauds Gary Woodland’s big comeback at The Genesis Invitational 2024

Tiger Woods said it was important for Gary Woodland to receive one of the sponsor exemptions at the Genesis Invitational after what he had gone through last year.

On Thursday, Woodland made his fourth start since undergoing brain surgery in September. So far, he has not made it to the weekend this season, but Woods decided to offer one of the sponsor exemptions to him.

Teeing off alongside Justin Thomas and Woods, he emerged as the best performer in the group. While he shot 1-under 70 and was placed T28, the other two carded 1-over 72 and were tied for 49th after the first eighteen holes.

Following the Thursday round, Woods had a brief interview with Golf Channel's Kira K. Dixon, where he spoke about offering the sponsor exemption to the 39-year-old American. He said:

"What he and his family have gone through is scary, right? The fact that he is able to be out here and play and compete with us, I thought it was so important for him to be with us in this week. And, uh, it couldn't have been any better of the group, right?

"So, JT, gave him a lot of grief. I gave him a lot of grief. They gave me a lot of grief, and it was great all day. Great interaction. It's great to have Gary out here playing well."

Expand Tweet

Later, Woodland also spoke to Dixon and expressed his gratitude for the 15-time major champion.

"Tiger's been really good to me my whole career, and I've been able to spend time," said Woodland. "I learned so much from him, and like I said, I learned so much playing with him. So, it was amazing to get the spot, but to be able to play with him and get back into myself and focus on my game and block out all the everything that comes with playing with T-Dub, it was a big step for me today. So, I'm very pleased and very happy about today."

Expand Tweet

Last year, the 2019 US Open champion was diagnosed with a tumor in his brain. Initially, he tried to cure it with medication but later decided to undergo brain surgery after the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

When will Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods tee off at the Genesis Invitational 2024 on Friday?

For the second round of the Genesis Invitational 2024, Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods will once again be in the same grouping alongside Justin Thomas. The trio will begin their second round on Friday at 2:54 p.m. ET from the first tee at Riviera.

First-day leader Patrick Cantlay is grouped with Tom Kim and Jordan Spieth for the second day at Riviera. The trio will take off at 2:42 pm ET on Friday.