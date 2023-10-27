“It would be incredible”: Rose Zhang talks about her chances of winning the LPGA Maybank Championship

American golfer Rose Zhang is having a great run at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club. She holds the second spot behind leader Jasmine Suwannapura going into the third round on Saturday.

Rose Zhang's aspirations for victory are evident as she candidly shares her perspective on the championship.

When asked about her chances of winning, she expresses her excitement and readiness for the challenge. She eagerly anticipates the opportunity to secure her second professional win.

Reflecting on the possibility of clinching the LPGA Maybank Championship, she remarked:

"It would be incredible." (via Golfweek)

She explains that such thoughts aren't a constant preoccupation for her, recognizing the abundance of incredible talent among her fellow competitors.

Zhang acknowledges the potential of the players to produce remarkable performances.

Zhang added:

"It’s not really something that I think about a lot. I feel like there is a lot of incredible players out here who can put up incredible numbers."

Rose Zhang focuses on a disciplined approach in her pursuit of clinching the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship

Rose Zhang of the United States hits from the seventh tee during the second round of the LPGA Maybank Championship (Image via AP Photo)

Rose Zhang shot a brilliant shot 4-under 68 to finish in second place after Round Two. Zhang's round began with a series of six consecutive pars, with a bogey on the seventh hole.

Yet Zhang swiftly rebounded from the bogey, achieving birdies on the eighth, ninth, and tenth holes.

For Zhang, her focus remains on a methodical and disciplined approach. She understands that the path to victory involves taking each step with care and dedication.

Zhang added:

So for me, it’s just being able to take that step-by-step and having that game plan with Ollie, being able to commit to every single shot, and then we’ll go from there. If I end up in that position, I’ll be working my hardest.”

Acknowledging the competitive nature of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship, Zhang commits to giving her best effort should she find herself in a position to contend for the championship.