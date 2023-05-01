“It is what it is” - Jon Rahm reacts to finishing runner-up in the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tony Finau won the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta on Sunday. The 33-year-old American golfer won his sixth PGA Tour title by beating an in-form Jon Rahm. Finau took down the defending champion and World No.1 carding a 24-under 260.

Rahm’s fall on Sunday took away his chance to successfully defend a title on the PGA TOUR for the first time. The Spaniard, hoping to win back-to-back at Vidanta, shot a 4-under 67 on Sunday. He ended up three shots back of Finau’s winning total.

Finishing runner-up meant Rahm recorded his seventh top-three finish this season. As a result, he wasn’t completely beaten by the result.

Reacting to his second-placed finish, Jon Rahm simply noted that ‘it is what it is,’ and added that he’s still proud of his performance. He said after the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“It was a day where I didn't do much wrong, but I didn't do much right either. It is what it is. Still proud to come back after the year that has been and put on a show and have a good defense of the title.”

Rahm, who has already won four times on the Tour this year, said that he was hopeful about a title defense.

He added:

“Even when I made the birdie on 15, I knew if I could somehow play 16, 17 well, there was a chance there. The first five holes with the tee shots I hit and where I was – I should have given myself at least a couple putts inside 12 feet for birdie. I just never really did.

“Then there were a couple holes when I had the chance again, like 8 I didn't take advantage of it. I think I did what I needed to do off the tee and I just didn't capitalize on a couple of those opportunities. It’s not terrible, it’s still a 67, it’s 4 under par. But I wish it could have been better.”

Interestingly, Tony Finau finished the tournament tied for second last year when Jon Rahm won. Finau’s win over the event favorite was dubbed worthy by fans and players at Vallarta, Vidanta.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@JonRahmPGA was all smiles as he congratulated his good friend @TonyFinauGolf. Respect between the best 🤝@JonRahmPGA was all smiles as he congratulated his good friend @TonyFinauGolf. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Respect between the best 🤝@JonRahmPGA was all smiles as he congratulated his good friend @TonyFinauGolf. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kYjduvHwB5

Jon Rahm headed to rest after Mexico Open

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm will remain No. 1 in the FedExCup standings despite the runner-up finish this weekend. The golfer remains unchallenged on top as his closest competitors, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, had sat out the event.

Rahm, who has had a whirlwind April that included a win at the Masters, said that he is headed to rest after a tiring run:

“Not too much, just mind, body and soul just need it. It's been a lot of golf. And again, I haven't had time to really sit back and rest after the Masters. I'm looking forward to doing that.”

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@JonRahmPGA has earned some rest after another strong showing "I haven't had time to really sit back and rest after the Masters. I'm looking forward to doing that.”@JonRahmPGA has earned some rest after another strong showing @MexicoOpenGolf "I haven't had time to really sit back and rest after the Masters. I'm looking forward to doing that.”@JonRahmPGA has earned some rest after another strong showing @MexicoOpenGolf.

The Spaniard will be sitting out the Wells Fargo Championship this coming weekend.

Poll : 0 votes