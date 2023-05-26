"It is what it is" - Michael Block breaks down recalling his tough round 1 at Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Michael Block was back to reality in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge after having a dream run at the 2023 PGA Championship. Block, who finished T15 at Oak Hill last week, was placed at the bottom of the leaderboard after shooting 11-over 81 on Thursday.

The 46-year-old club pro carded a whopping seven bogeys and three double bogeys on Thursday at the Colonial Golf Club.

Last week, Block had all the attention of the golf community on him after finishing tied for 15th. The media had more focus on his story than the winner, Brooks Koepka's, considering the inspirational run a club pro was having at Oak Hill.

Block admitted that his experience last week was something else, contrary to Colonial's first round, where he couldn't find his game at all, and as per him, that was just how the game of golf was.

He explained his first round in the post-round interview, citing that bad days were part of the game and didn't need much explanation.

He said:

"If you are a golfer, you've had the day I've had. You understand the facts of where the lies aren't good and the trees are in your way every time. Even your good shots are bad, your bad shots are worse, et cetera, et cetera.

"It is what it is. I'm going to live with it. I thought it was going to happen that third or fourth round last week at Oak Hill, and it never happened. It happened now, and I wasn't surprised by it, to tell you the truth."

Michael Block starts poorly, Rookie Harry Hall shines at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, Day 1

Harry Hall during the Wells Fargo Championship

Michael Block had a terrible debut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, as he was in the last spot after the first round on Thursday. It was Harry Hall, a PGA Tour rookie, who impressed everyone with an 8-under 62 on the first day at Colonial Golf Club. He has a three-stroke lead over Harris English.

The 25-year-old Englishman posted a bogey-free round on Thursday that comprised eight birdies, including an 8-foot birdie on the last hole of the day.

Tom Hoge shot a first round of 4-under 66 at Fort Worth, which included an eagle on the seventh hole. Adam Schenk, Andrew Putnam, and Robby Shelton are also tied for third, alongside Hoge.

15 players are tied for seventh, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 3-under.

Here is the leaderboard for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge after the first round:

1 Harry Hall -8

2 Harris English -5

T3 Adam Schenk -4

T3 Andrew Putnam -4

T3 Tom Hoge -4

T3 Robby Shelton -4

T7 Austin Smotherman -3

T7 Billy Horschel -3

T7 Ryan Fox -3

T7 Ben Griffin -3

T7 Min Woo Lee -3

T7 Dylan Frittelli -3

T7 Byeong Hun An -3

T7 Emiliano Grillo -3

T7 David Lipsky -3

T7 Si Woo Kim -3

T7 Chez Reavie -3

T7 Max Homa -3

T7 Michael Kim -3

T7 Scottie Scheffler -3

T7 Sam Burns -3

