Tom Hoge's amazing slam dunk eagle mirrors Michael Block's unforgettable hole-in-one at PGA Championship 2023

Tom Hoge's 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is going much better than expected. His impressive skills were reminiscent of Michael Block's 2023 PGA Championship hole-in-one. While Hoge watched Block's final round of the PGA Championship, he showed off his skills at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Hoge made an impressive birdie on the 15th hole at the Colonial Country Club. He bettered his performance on the next hole with a slam dunk-like eagle on the 16th hole, 154 yards away. With the eagle, he moved to 4 under par for the round.

Golfbet @Golfbet



Tom Hoge with the posterizer from 154 yds out



Birdie/eagle, gets Hoge to T2, -4 thru 16.



+6600 live SLAM DUNK!Tom Hoge with the posterizer from 154 yds outBirdie/eagle, gets Hoge to T2, -4 thru 16.+6600 live @BetMGM SLAM DUNK!Tom Hoge with the posterizer from 154 yds out ⛳️Birdie/eagle, gets Hoge to T2, -4 thru 16.+6600 live @BetMGM https://t.co/QAVPvQ2KUs

Tom Hoge has not had the best luck at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He has been cut three years in a row. However, the Club has been newly renovated, and Hoge hopes to possibly break his streak and perform better this year. Speaking via Yahoo, he said:

“I try to not think about that a whole lot because the last few years I’ve missed the cut. I’ve kind of taken on more responsibilities this week, and I would say a little more pressure to perform here.”

Tom Hoge faces pressure over home game at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

It is Tom Hoge's home game and the pressure is on for him to deliver a solid performance. He said that the course was like home for him, ever since he came to TCU in 2007. Hoge said (via Yahoo):

“It’s nice sleeping in your own bed first of all, but I guess you get on the road and it’s a little bit easier to kind of get in the routine of tournament weeks. I find myself doing more stuff around the house and some chores and that sort of stuff this week.”

Tom Hoge turned pro in 2011, after graduating from college. After initially joining the Canadian Tour, he earned his PGA Tour card in 2015. He recorded his first win on the Tour in 2022 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after beating Jordan Spieth by two strokes.

Speaking about playing at his home game, Hoge said via Golf Week:

"I certainly feel the pressure to try to play well in front of all my friends that have come out and tried to support me. But it’s a lot of fun having them out there. Certainly, moments like that are great."

Poll : 0 votes