Wyndham Clark took a dig at Joaquin Niemann after the American professional golfer achieved a remarkable record-breaking round at the historic golf course Pebble Beach on Saturday, February 3. Clark secured a 12-under 60 score, claiming a one-stroke lead over Ludvig Aberg.

On the other hand, just a day before, Torque GC teammate Niemann achieved an impressive historic score of 59 in the LIV Invitational Mayakoba opening round. The Chilean professional golfer concluded the round with a five-shot advantage over Patrick Reed.

Nonetheless, Clark, who was previously rumored to join the LIV league, took a jibe by emphasizing the importance of breaking a record at Pebble Beach over any other golf course.

Wyndham Clark said (according to Golf Magic):

"It just means more at Pebble Beach."

He added:

“Even if I had shot 59 somewhere, I don't think it would compare to shooting a score like this at one of the most historic golf courses in the world."

Regarding their respective tournaments, Wyndham Clark is on course to win the $20 million prize pool event by leading the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am scoreboard. Joaquin Niemann, meanwhile, is four shots ahead in the LIV Mayakoba event.

A look into Wyndham Clark’s amazing performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM

Wyndham Clark kicked off his initial round at SPYGLASS HILL GC, tallying four birdies, two bogeys and one double-bogey to finish at even par. Progressing to his next round at PEBBLE BEACH GOLF LINKS, he scored five birdies, two bogeys and an eagle, wrapping up the round at 5-under par.

However, Clark had an impressive performance in the third round. He achieved nine birdies, encountered one bogey, and made two impressive eagles. This made the 30-year-old complete the round with a score of 12-under par.

After this stunning lead, the golfer spoke about the significance of his course record, emphasizing the exceptional performance and the score he delivered at the signature event.

Wyndham Clark said (during a post-round interview):

"I think anytime you shoot 59 I think those nerves come up even if you're at home. I think that's for any golfer that happens. To put it on in a place like this in a Signature event makes it even a little bit more special.”

He added:

"That's where I think those nerves coming down those last six holes, even though it's a Saturday, I really felt like it was the end of a tournament because I did have a chance to do something really special. Even though I fell short on the 59, 60, still pretty awesome."