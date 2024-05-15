"It was just somebody who’s been bought" - Brandel Chamblee hits back at Anthony Kim's 'juvenile' behavior over LIV Golf spat

The social media back-and-forth between Brandel Chamblee and Anthony Kim continued on Wednesday, May 15, when the golf analyst addressed the issue during a YouTube interview. Notably, Chamblee called Kim's attitude "juvenile".

Brandel Chamblee gave an interview for the YouTube channel GolfWRX, hosted by journalist Matt Vincenzi. The former discussed a variety of current topics, including his recent exchanges with Anthony Kim.

Here's some of what Brandel Chamblee had to say:

"At first I thought it was a bot, but it's not, it's just somebody who's been bought... I thought it was juvenile, soal media is a perfect place for juveniles to go behave like children, like the ball pit at McDonald's without adult supervision..." [16:29 - 16:59]

"Look, Mother Teresa would get landbased on Twitter [currently X] for something. I have no doubt. And Hitler could probably find positive comments on Twitter if he wanted to." [17:34 - 17:47]

"I'm sure Anthony Kim scrolls and he gets positive comments and he thinks 'yeah, these people get me, I'm doing the right thing.' It's just juvenile and sad, is what it is, I feel sorry for him." [17:47 - 18:04]

Anthony Kim has called Brandel Chamblee a "hypocrite," a "talentless fool" and other names in several posts on X after the latter suggested the PGA Tour should prioritize a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Other topics covered by Brandel Chamblee

In his conversation with Matt Vincenzi, Brandel Chamblee addressed a wide variety of topics, including his reputation as a "polarizing figure." In this regard, he said that his job as a golf analyst is to have an opinion, but that he doesn't try to sound "provocative."

Chamblee also discussed his change of position on an agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF. In this regard, he reiterated what he said previously about the PIF not going to stop being involved in professional golf, so reaching an agreement with them is "the best way" to solve the current problems in golf.

Later, Chamblee talked about Rory McIlroy's chances of winning a major again after 10 years without winning such a tournament, to which the analyst affirmed that the Northern Irishman could find his best game and repeat a triumph in one of the majors.

Finally, Chamblee reasoned about the current form of Viktor Hovland, who has been having problems with his game after having the best season of his career in 2023.

Speaking of that, Chamblee opined that the Norwegian is going through a process of perfecting his swing and other parts of his game and that it is normal for this type of moment to come in the career of the best players.