“It is a life-changing opportunity”: Asian Games gold medal winner Taichi Kho looking to keep his momentum in Volvo China Open 

Taichi Kho is the first ever Hong Kong-based player to record a victory on the Asian Tour. He achieved this feat at the Hong Kong Golf Club, where he defeated Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry to win the 2023 World City Championship.

Now, the Asian Games gold medalist has set his sights on keeping the momentum going forward into the Volvo China Open later this week. He is expecting good results at the Hidden Grace Golf Club when he participates in the LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi later this December.

The event at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club will determine the three players who will get the final spots on the LIV Golf League roster for the 2024 season. As quoted by the League on their official website, Taichi Kho said:

"It is a life-changing opportunity there to be able to play among the best golfers in the world for a full season. To see Scott keep his card was really great among the players in the locker room."

Taichi Kho expressed his excitement about participating in the LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi. He also emphasized having a great next three weeks and earning a bye for the second round of the event at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

"Overall, it's super exciting, and I am really looking forward to playing in it. Hopefully, I have a good next three weeks and I have a bye into the second round," Kho said.

The eighth event of the 2023 Invitational Series, the Volvo China Open, commences on November 5.

Who is the Asian Games gold medal winner Taichi Kho?

Born on November 13, 2000, in Hong Kong, Taichi Kho is a young aspiring talent who plays primarily on the Asian Tour. He is an alumnus of the University of Notre Dame where he studied from 2018 to 2022.

Kho was the Hong Kong Junior Open Championship winner in 2016. Later on, he won the Hong Kong Junior Close Championship and Mission Hills Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship in 2017.

Taichi Kho defended his Hong Kong Junior Close Championship in 2018 and also won the Hong Kong Junior Open Championship for the second time in the same year.

His final amateur victory came in 2021 when he won the Golfweek Hoosier Amateur. In the same year, he ended up as a runner-up to Keita Nakajima at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

In February 2023 Taichi Kho decided to turn professional. In his fourth start, he recorded his first victory after defeating Michael Hendry by two strokes to win the 2023 World City Championship. This helped him achieve the unique feat of becoming the first-ever player from Hong Kong to win on the Asian Tour.

The victory also helped him secure a spot in the 2023 Open Championship where he did not make the cut.