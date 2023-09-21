“It would be a little bit of Daivd and Goliath” - Wyndham Clark eager to face Rory McIlroy in Ryder Cup singles to prove himself as a better golfer

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to begin in two weeks, and Wyndham Clark is waiting for a chance to play against Rory McIlroy. The 2023 US Open Champion is teeing it up at his first Ryder Cup after making the team through automatic qualifying.

Wyndham Clark beat Rory McIlroy at the Los Angeles Country Club this year, and would love to face off against him once again. This time the pressure will be even more intense, as both golfers represent their own teams.

"That is exactly who I want, I would love to play Rory. I have the utmost respect for Rory – he is one of our great ambassadors of our game. He is obviously one of the best of all time and he is still going so he can be that. I have tons of respect for Rory and because of that respect, I also want to beat him," he said via the Mirror.

Expand Tweet

Wydham Clark would like to think that he is better than Rory McIlroy, and he is keen to prove it. He would also love to go up against Viktor Hovland, against whom he lost a college match.

"I would love to play Rory, I think that would be really fun for the fans too. Long-ball hitters. We have similar games in that respect. It would be a little bit of David and Goliath. I am hoping to get that chance. Regardless of who I play, I am really excited. But that one would be a lot of fun.”

Wyndham Clark's competitive spirit calling him to play against Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland at 2023 Ryder Cup

Wyndham Clark not only wants to go up against McIlroy, but he is also looking forward to playing Jon Rahm. Practising with Max Homa, he is feeling fresh and ready to compete with a team he has a lot of faith in.

"I live in Arizona and so does Jon. We play together – there is always trash talk and even when we are having a friendly match we want to make sure we don't lose to each other, even if we lose to the other guys in the group. We don't want to lose to each other. Any of those guys would be a lot of fun to play against.”

The Ryder Cup is all set to be held from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.