"It was a little crazy" - Ben Griffin’s caddie drives 12 hours overnight to get clubs that didn’t arrive at The Genesis Invitational

Ben Griffin's caddie, Alex Ritthamel, had a 12-hour drive to get the golfer's clubs at The Genesis Invitational. Griffin last played at the WM Phoenix Open, which concluded on Sunday, February 11 and then traveled to Los Angeles to compete at The Genesis Invitational. However, his clubs were left behind in Phoenix.

On top of that, because of the flight delay, the arrival time of the clubs was extended, leaving Griffin with no choice but to play the practice round on Monday with rental clubs.

However, on Monday night, his caddie, Alex Ritthamel, took a road trip to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and got Griffin's clubs. Ritthamel returned to Los Angeles ahead of the practice round on Tuesday, February 13.

The American golfer shared the story on Thursday, February 16, on PGA Tour LIVE, just before he was about to tee off for the first round of the tournament. Speaking about the incident, Ben Griffin said (via PGA Tour):

"Story of the wee. Alex went through the night with two of his buddies, got the clubs, and I was able to get a practice round in Tuesday afternoon, right before it got dark. So it was a little crazy."

"I’m used to it, playing professional golf and golf in general for most of my life; I’ve had plenty of clubs get lost, but a week like this, it was very nice of Alex and his friends to go do that. I thought they were crazy for doing it. I just needed to make sure they were here by Thursday, but always nice to get a round in with your real clubs before a tournament like this," he added.

Griffin finished in a tie for 49th position at The Genesis Invitational following the first round, having finished T28 at last week's Phoenix Open.

A look into Ben Griffin's performance at The Genesis Invitational 2024

Although Ben Griffin received his clubs ahead of The Genesis Invitational, he had a rusty start to the game. He shot a round of 1-over 72 on Thursday.

Griffin started the game with a birdie on the first hole, followed by another birdie on the fourth hole. He carded a bogey on the ninth hole and two more bogeys on the back nine. He settled for a score of 1 over par after making three bogeys and two birdies.

He finished in a tie for 49th place with Chase Johnson, Chris Kirk, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder, Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott and Taylor Montgomery.

The second round of the tournament will take place on Friday, February 16. Ben Griffin will tee off with Charley Hoffman and Beau Hossler at 1:01 p.m. ET on the first tee hole.