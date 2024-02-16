“My back was spasming the last few holes”: Tiger Woods’ competitive comeback marred by his shank at Riviera 

Tiger Woods' back pain caused trouble for him at The Genesis Invitational 2024. The American golfer returned to compete in professional tournaments after two months. However, he struggled with his game in the first round on Thursday, February 15.

On the 18th hole of the Riviera Country Club, Woods hit a cold shank. The 15-time Major champion later revealed during a press conference that his back was spasming during the last few holes, which caused trouble in his game.

Speaking about his injury, the Jupiter-based golfer said (via Nuclr Golf):

"Oh, definitely I shanked it. My back was spasming the last couple holes and it was locking up. I came down and it didn't move and I presented hosel first and shanked it.”

Ahead of the competition, Tiger Woods was confident of winning the event. Since his amateur golf days, he has participated in the Genesis Invitational, but he has never taken home the trophy.

Even after winning over 80 PGA Tour events and 15 Major titles, the legendary golfer still aspires to win the events he hosts. Despite enduring numerous surgeries over the years, Woods remains competitive and driven to win the competition.

He provided an update on his health during a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, February 14, saying:

"My ankle doesn't hurt anymore because the bones aren't rubbing anymore. But then again, it's different than other parts of my body, (Which) have to take the brunt of it. Just like my back is fused. And so other parts of my body have taken the brunt over that. And I have two different body parts that are now fused. Other parts of the body have to adapt. And as far as the love, I still love competing, I love playing, I love being a part of the game of golf. This is a game of a lifetime."

However, he had trouble in the first round on Thursday where he shot a round of 1-over 72.

Tiger Woods' performance at The Genesis Invitational 2024

In the first round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods struggled with his game. He started the round with a birdie but soon had trouble and added two back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes. He added another birdie on the fourth hole.

Woods shot three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and two birdies and three bogeys on the back nine to score 72 and finish in a tie for 49th place.

Following the first round of The Genesis Invitational, Patrick Cantlay took the lead with a score of under 7. Jason Day, Luke List and Cam Davis settled for second place, followed by Will Zalatotis, Jordan Spieth and Tom Hoge, who finished in a tie for fifth place.