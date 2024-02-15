Tiger Woods washed off his retirement rumors in a pre-tournament press conference for The Genesis Invitational 2024. After a two month long break, the legendary golfer is returning to compete in professional golf tournaments this week.

Woods' injuries over the years have restricted his gameplay significantly. Last year, he had only played in a handful of tournaments following his ankle surgery after the Masters in April. The American's limited outings have given birth to numerous rumors of his imminent retirement from the sport. The ace golfer, however, is confident in his game and has no plans for retirement soon.

Speaking about his ankle injury and his future in golf, Woods said:

"My ankle doesn't hurt anymore because the bones aren't rubbing anymore. But then again, it's different than other parts of my body, (Which) have to take the brunt of it. Just like my back is fused. And so other parts of my body have taken the brunt over that. And I have two different body parts that are now fused. Other parts of the body have to adapt. And as far as the love, I still love competing, I love playing, I love being a part of the game of golf. This is a game of a lifetime."

Tiger Woods added that he doesn't want to stop playing the game anytime soon. He said:

"I don't ever want to stop playing. I love be able to compete, and I love being able to enjoy different conversations from across time. And for instance, like today, be able to play with two great athletes—the cross-pollination that happens with other sports and with this game—I love that. I love having and I don't ever want to lose that."

Check out Tiger Woods' comment in the video below (8:11):

The Genesis Invitational is the first official PGA Tour event in which Tiger Woods will be playing since the Masters in 2023. He withdrew from the Major last year due to his ankle pain, and later underwent surgery.

He was on hiatus for several months before returning to compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and then at the 2023 PNC Championship, both unofficial PGA Tour events.

"Maybe get a W at the end of the week"- Tiger Woods on desire to win The Genesis Invitational 2024

Woods believes he is in contention to win The Genesis Invitational event this week. Besides being the host of the tournament, the American has been playing in the event since 1992 but has failed to win it even once. He finished runner-up twice in 1998 &1999.

Ahead of the commencement of the 2024 edition, the Jupiter-based golfer expressed his desire to win it this week. He said (via the NY Post):

"I haven’t ever won this event. I played in this event since ’92, and the years I’ve played I still have never won this event. Hopefully, I can figure something out and get myself in there in contention and maybe get a W at the end of the week.’’

Tiger Woods will tee off for the first round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational at 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 15. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, February 18, at the Riviera Country Club in California.