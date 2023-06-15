"It’ll be good to be back out there" - Bryson DeChambeau unveils his passion for returning to play specific PGA Tour events

The PIF and PGA Tour merger has taken the golf world by storm. Amidst all the speculation, Bryson DeChambeau is already gearing up to play at some of his favorite PGA Tour events. While LIV Golf is likely to continue in some form, DeChambeau is excited to be back on the PGA Tour as well.

Even though he might not play the full schedule, DeChambeau is looking forward to playing some notable events on the PGA Tour. Speaking about the merger and the possible tournaments he would like to play, Bryson DeChambeau said (via Golf Monthly):

“I don’t think (LIV Golf) will go away. I would love to play the heritage events. Travelers has always been a great event, the RBC heritage, the Arnold Palmer, Mr. Nicklaus’ event (the Memorial Tournament), Riviera and the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Probably won't be too many, but it’ll be good to be back out there.”

DeChambeau also spoke about PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan's plans for the world of golf. Al-Rumayyan wants to take the team event to a global level. While the details of the deal are not completely known, the plans to advance golf are apparent.

“I don't want to speak for him. But he did tell me something that could be a big global event that could be really cool.”

Bryson DeChambeau all set to tee it up at the 2023 US Open

Bryson DeChambeau is currently looking forward to competing at the 123rd US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club. The only Major win of DeChambeau's career came at the US Open in 2020.

156 of the world's best golfers will face off at the third Major of the year, beginning from June 15.

Jack Backhouse @JRBackhouseGolf

Video from his coach Dana Dahlquist

#golf Bryson DeChambeau at the 2023 US Open. I do really like his move!Video from his coach Dana Dahlquist #golf swing #usopen Bryson DeChambeau at the 2023 US Open. I do really like his move! Video from his coach Dana Dahlquist#golf #golfswing #usopen https://t.co/dX1UR9eSN7

Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are among the top favorites to win the prestigious tournament. The US Open will be the first Major tournament since the announcement of the PGA Tour and PIF merger.

The tournament will be live streamed on Peacock and the live feed will be available in nearly 200 countries.

Poll : 0 votes