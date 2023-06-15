Is the US Open 2023 live stream available on Peacock? Major championship online broadcast explored

The US Open 2023 will be live streamed on Peacock. The popular streaming site will provide exclusive coverage of the tournament, including early rounds, featured groups, featured holes, and a special programme called "U.S. Open All Access" for all four days of the event.

Fans from all over the world, excluding Mexico and Latin America, can subscribe to Peacock to watch the exciting action from the US Open 2023.

Peacock's live feed of the US Open will be available in nearly 200 countries globally, barring Mexico and Latin America. Fans in Argentina, Chile and Colombia will need to download the Peacock app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store to sign up and enjoy the coverage.

This collaboration between Peacock and the US Open is fantastic for the evolution of the sport, but it may limit the options available to fans, particularly those in the US who prefer alternate viewing sources.

Schedule and coverage details for the US Open 2023 live stream

Golf fans looking forward to the US Open 2023 may now plan their viewing schedule, as the tournament organizers have announced the full live stream schedule and coverage data.

Throughout the tournament, live streaming will be available at various times and platforms. The schedule for the US Open 2023 live stream is as follows (All timings in ET):

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 15:

Round 1 start time: 9:40 a.m.

Live stream coverage begins at 9:40 a.m. on Peacock.

Featured Groups and Featured Holes (14-15) coverage details to be announced on USOpen.com and the U.S. Open mobile app.

Afternoon TV coverage from 1-8 p.m. will be available on USA Network and fuboTV.

Evening TV coverage from 8-11 p.m. can be watched on NBC and fuboTV.

Round 2 -- Friday, June 16:

Round 2 start time: 9:40 a.m.

Live stream coverage starts at 9:40 a.m. on Peacock.

Featured Groups and Featured Holes (14-15) coverage details to be announced on USOpen.com and the U.S. Open mobile app.

Afternoon TV coverage from 1-8 p.m. will be available on USA Network and fuboTV.

Evening TV coverage from 8-11 p.m. can be watched on NBC and fuboTV.

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 17:

Round 3 start time: 12 p.m.

Live stream coverage begins at 12 p.m.

Featured Groups and Featured Holes (14-15) coverage details to be announced on USOpen.com and the U.S. Open mobile app.

TV coverage will be available from 1-11 p.m. on NBC and fuboTV.

Round 4 - Sunday, June 18:

Round 4 start time: 12 p.m.

Live stream coverage starts at 12 p.m. on Peacock.

Round 4 coverage will be available from 12-1 p.m. on Peacock.

Featured Groups and Featured Holes (14-15) coverage details to be announced on USOpen.com and the U.S. Open mobile app.

Check the official US Open website and the U.S. Open mobile app for updates and announcements about the featured groups and hole coverage. The tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of golfing skill, and fans can watch the action live on Peacock as well as on NBC, USA Network, and fuboTV.

