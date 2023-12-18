"It looked great from where I was" - Tiger Woods on son Charlie's 'exciting' chip-in on the final round of 2023 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods was impressed with his son Charlie Woods' incredible chip-in birdie on the par-4 ninth hole in the Sunday round of the 2023 PNC Championship. Team Woods carded an 11-under 61 in the second round of the PNC Championship, which included nine birdies and one eagle. They aggregated at 19-under after 36 holes, falling six shots short of the win.

Team Woods was at 12-under after 26 holes when Charlie made a chip-in shot from outside the green of the par-4 9th hole for a birdie. This moment electrified the whole crowd, including Junior Woods himself, who was all excited and pumped up after that incredible shot.

Tiger, standing nearby, was all smiles as a proud dad watched Charlie's play. Speaking at the post-match interview at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club, he was asked about his reaction to Charlie's birdie. He said:

"I was on the high side, so I got a chance to see it from about ten, 12 feet out and it looked great from where I was. To see his reaction -- it happened right in front of me. He went right in front of me. He got excited and I looked over at Stricks and he was shaking his head. It was great."

Sharing an update on his fitness status, the 47-year-old golfer said that while his whole body was aching post-event, he'd be able to walk and play in the upcoming season.

He added:

"We've been working out hard, been able to recover. We've been training every day, which is great. It's been nice to knock off a lot of the rust and some of the doubt that I've had because quite frankly I haven't hit a shot that counted in a long time."

"So having to post a score and hit shots on the right number, and hit shots with consequence, it's been nice."

This was their fourth appearance at the PNC Championship. Their best run came two years ago, when the duo finished runner-up just one stroke behind the winners, John Daly and John Daly II.

When will Tiger Woods play next? The golfer's upcoming schedule explored

Tiger Woods will next compete at the Genesis Invitational, which can be his first appearance in the PGA Tour's 2024 season. For the uninitiated, he is the host of the Riviera Golf Club event, which is set to take place from February 15 to 18 next year.

Speaking at the post-round interview, he revealed that his schedule for the 2024 season was almost locked. He said:

"For '24, we are pretty sound, and obviously I think we are going to make some adjustments, possible adjustments probably end of the year, however things shake out. But as far as the schedule for next year, we are lockstep.

"As far as some of the points things, we'll see how that shakes out, little things. And granted, that happens each and every year."

The 15-time major champion played two official events this year and made the cut in both Genesis and the Masters Tournament.