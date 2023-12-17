Watch: Charlie mocks Tiger Woods “to speed up” at PNC Championship Day 2

Tiger Woods' son and teammate, Charlie, has shown a lot of confidence during the PNC Championship. In his fourth appearance in the event, the youngest of the Woods family urged to "speed up" the pace even to his father.

It all happened on the first tee as Tiger Woods and Charlie were about to tee off in the second and decisive round. Woods senior was a little late getting ready, so much so that he was still taking his glove out of his bag when the official announcer of the event was announcing it.

Expand Tweet

Seeing this, Charlie stepped on Tiger Woods' toes a bit, telling him the following (via X @ChampionsTour):

"Better speed up."

"Yeah, I know," Tiger Woods replied, with the tone of one who has been in that position several times.

Rule 5.3a states that the player must tee off at the exact tee time. If they start late, they can receive a two-stroke penalty (if the delay is less than five minutes) or even be disqualified (if the delay goes over five minutes).

Charlie Woods has looked very confident throughout the 2023 PNC Championship. Both during the rounds and during interviews, he has looked at ease with his gestures and words. Tiger Woods' satisfaction has also been evident.

How did the second round of the PNC Championship go for Tiger Woods and Charlie?

Tiger Woods and Charlie started the second and decisive round of the PNC Championship with a score of -8. This placed them in T11, seven strokes behind the leaders.

The second day went much better for Team Woods. At the 16th hole, they had seven birdies and an eagle, with no bogeys. With this performance, they have a transitory score of -17 and are in ninth place, six strokes behind the leaders.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the day was the eagle on the 5th hole. Charlie chipped in a spectacular shot from the rough, sending the ball over a slope bordering the green.

Tiger Woods and Charlie have never finished outside the top 10 in any of their three previous appearances at the PNC Championship. Their best result was finishing runners up in 2021, when they lost by two strokes to Team Daly.

The 2023 PNC Championship is temporarily led by Team Langer (-23), which is putting on a superb performance. They have eight birdies in the first nine holes (seven in a row) and another three birdies in the first four on the back nine.

With this performance, the Langers are threatening the lowest score record for a round currently held by Team Love from 2018 (56).

The first day leaders, Team Kuchar, have dropped seven places as they have only managed two birdies by the 14th hole.