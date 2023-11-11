"It made Thursday a little more exciting than usual”: Adam Long reacts after breaking record for most consecutive fairways hit

In the first round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Adam Long shattered the 31-year-long standing record of the most consecutive fairways hit on the PGA Tour. He shot 69 consecutive fairway shots at the Port Royal Golf Course and is currently at T26 on the leaderboard with a five under 66 score.

Speaking in the post-round press conference, the 36-year-old American golfer expressed his thoughts on his record-breaking outing on Thursday.

PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), in which, Long said that it was nice to "have a little something". At the beginning of the video, he said:

"It was fun to have a little something. It made Thursday a little more exciting than usual. I don't deserve the fairway after that."

Adam Long revealed that a lot of people came up to him in the last 24 hours, reminding him of the chance he had to break the PGA Tour record. He added that he did have the record in his mind.

"Yeah, I mean, had everyone not come up and said something to me in the last 24 hours, I probably wouldn't think about it as much as I did but, it was in my mind for sure, to start," Long said.

He broke Brian Claar's 31-year-old long-standing record. Claar achieved this unique feat in 1992. The streak was ended after Adam Long shot his 60th consecutive fairway on the par-4 15th hole on the opening day of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

How much has Adam Long earned in his PGA Tour career?

The 36-year-old American golfer joined the Northern American Golf Tour in 2019. So far, he has played 147 tournaments on the PGA Tour and made it into the cutline in 78 of them. He has accumulated a sum of $7,466,767 through prize money.

Although he did have a few appearances between 2011 and 2018, his first season as a full-time member came in 2018-19. He played 27 events and made the cut in 11 of them. He recorded five top-25 finishes, including two top 10 finishes. In this season, Adam Long garnered a total of $1,648,007 in on-course earnings

In the 2019-20 season, Long made 25 starts, out of which, he qualified for the weekend's play on 18 occasions. He ended up inside the top 10 three times, including two unfortunate missed-cut events. He earned $2,186,913 through prize money this season on the PGA Tour.

Adam Long played 30 tournaments in the 2020-21 season. Although he could make the cut in only 14 of them, he did garner a decent amount -- $1,496,681. In the following season, he earned a total of $1,364,131 through 28 starts.

In the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, he had played 36 tournaments and missed the cut in 18 of them. He has recorded just four top-25 finishes and has accumulated merely $771,034 as on-course earnings.